Another milestone in Bhutan’s Oldest Bank

July 26th, 2024 will join other milestones in the Bank of Bhutan (BoB)’s annals as the day the Bank unveiled its new AI chatbot, now live on the bank’s official website. This innovative technology promises to transform how customers engage with banking services, offering a more streamlined and personalized experience.

According to BoB officials, the AI Chatbot is designed with customer convenience in mind, delivering several key benefits that enhance the banking experience, such as round-the-Clock Availability. The new chatbot is accessible 24/7, providing support at any hour, whether late at night or during weekends, ensuring that help is always available when needed.

Further, there will be instant responses as the AI chatbot is programmed to deliver immediate replies to inquiries, eliminating wait times and facilitating faster access to information.

Personalized Assistance is another area. Utilizing advanced AI technology, the chatbot understands and anticipates user needs, offering tailored recommendations and solutions based on individual queries and current trends.

Customers will experience “Effortless Navigation,” as the chatbot aids users in navigating the website, directing them to specific content based on their questions and ensuring easy and quick access to the information they seek.

There will also be seamless escalation. For complex issues requiring human intervention, the chatbot will escalate the query to BoB’s Contact Center. This ensures that any specialized support needed is promptly addressed.

Officials of the Bank said the Bank is dedicated to enhancing customer service and believes that the introduction of the BoB AI Chatbot will significantly improve the overall banking experience. “To explore the benefits of the new chatbot, customers are encouraged to visit the BoB website and interact with the AI assistant to see how it can make banking more convenient.”

Staff Reporter, Thimphu