Another Leap towards the Majestic Vision

DHI CEO says it is a time to network, innovate and build an entrepreneurial future and importantly rejoice

In what would be a historic moment for the country, more than 300 guests from different parts of the world will be In Bhutan to participate in the five day Fab23 conference that begins from July 23. With the theme “Designing Resilient Futures,” the conference will bring together thought leaders, innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and others.

Speaking about it, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Druk Holdings Investment (DHI), Ujjwal Deep Dahal said that the conference is a small step towards achieving His Majesty’s Vision of empowering all citizens technologically. He further added that the conference also hopes to provide a signal to the world that Bhutan is a place for innovation and look for passionate and creative minds to build solutions with values. “What is special is that, we are bringing in the dimensions of developing technology with values, because of the way we have evolved as a Gross National Happiness (GNH) country; a country living in harmony with nature and a culture with profound values could contribute to building technology with values,” he said.

Ujjwal added that the conference will see the congregation of people from different Fablabs in the world. “It will be a platform for learning and networking, which will enable us to be connected with universities and research centers within and outside the country,” he said. The CEO also added that the aspiration is to have Fablabs as a way of life. “Why should we buy, when things can be fabricated? And this adds to innovation and sustainability.”

Ujjwal further mentioned that the country’s Super Fablab is not just meant for DHI and those in the technological world. “It is for every individual aspiring to solve problems that matter to society and nation development and everyone in the world.”

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Ujjwal said that from the many interesting events, there are two special ones. “The first is ‘Student Challenge’, which started about four months back and is about curricula through fabrication.” Elaborating on it, he said that it is a means through which students can innovate and decide how they want to be taught in school. “For instance, if they want to learn about the circulatory system, they can fabricate a heart and then learn about the arteries, veins and the ways in which they function,” he said. For this, 12 teams from different parts of the country will be arriving in Thimphu during the conference to exhibit their products.

The other, Ujjwal said is “Fab City Challenge”. Five teams have gone to five different towns in Bhutan to find out problems faced by the people and to come out with solutions. “They are interacting with the grassroots to find the problems. It is bottom up innovation and the five teams will be presenting their findings during the Conference,” DHI’s CEO said, adding “it is a time for Bhutan to rejoice.”

Meanwhile, the first day of the Conference is an open session at the clock tower, where there will be different exhibitions, knowledge sharing and others. “It is an opportunity for all of us to learn, know and network. It will be great and beneficial if people attend this event,” Ujjwal underlined. From the 24th to the 28th there will be talks and other events at the Super Fab Lab in Thimphu. Each day of the conference has been aligned with four pillars. The first is Economic Opportunity, that will enable people to explore local responses to regenerative ways of living, and support digital transformation in Bhutan.

The second is Technology (R&D), envisaged to help bridge the digital divide in as many communities as possible. The other two are Innovation, Sustainability & Community and Youth & Education, which envisions, with the international community’s support, real applicability in different sectors and encourage youth to approach digital fabrication first and educate the community on best practices, respectively.

On June 6, 2022, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey inaugurated the Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck Super FabLab (SFL) at the TechPark in Thimphu, and the FabLab network in Bhutan. The Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck Super FabLab is an open platform for learning and innovation; a place to play, learn, mentor, collaborate, and create. Located at Thimphu Tech Park, it is the 2nd Super Fab Lab in the world, providing unique digital fabrication tools and services to its community. It currently consists of four different labs – focused on laser, carpentry, electronics production, and industrial graded work. Join us in our journey to learn and create almost anything.

The FabLab network consists of three additional FabLabs located at Druk Gyalpo's Institute in Pangbisa, Paro, Jigme Wangchuck Power Training Institute (JWPTI) in Gelephu and the Bio FabLab at the College of Natural Resources (CNR) in Lobeysa.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the Fab 22 conference was held in Bali, Indonesia, where Bhutanese representatives participated. The next will be held in Mexico. “Fab 23 is indeed a landmark for Bhutan and we thank the government and all the sponsors and all involved for the efforts they put in. It is a begging towards greater things,” Ujjwal deep Dahal said.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu