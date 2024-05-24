Another feather in the cap of Bhutanese art and literature

A novel, written by a Bhutanese has been launched in the US

There is a delight in chasing a dream. But the joy brought forth when that dream is realized cannot be described. Thukten Yeshi, a freelance writer based in Thimphu, had a dream. He unwaveringly pursued it. It has been realized and he is relishing it, as his maiden book, a Bhutanese novel, The Monk Without Dharma, has been published globally from the United States, through Amazon, Ingram Spark, Barnes & Noble, and other platforms.

A filmmaker by education and profession, Thukten has developed several feature film scripts for international markets. “Since they were mainstream stories with significant production scale, the international film studios that I contacted suggested that I expand them into novels to gauge how global audiences would receive such stories from Bhutan. This was how I began writing this book—I expanded it from a screenplay. However, I have always loved reading novels and had hoped to write one someday. So, after I started writing, I drew inspiration from this passion for reading and my desire to write,” he said.

Speaking about the book, Thukten says that with the premise “nothing is as it appears”, the novel explores the workings of Karma as an overarching theme at a plot level. This exploration provides the narrative with an arc, where the protagonist gets stuck in the basics of traditional dharma study but later discovers a way to turn this situation into a rare state of being-a unique condition that enables him to break through the walls of tantra without following the traditional path of dharma.

“This takes the narrative into the secret realm of dzogchen in a dramatic way, inviting readers deeper into the enchanting and mystical world of Himalayan tantric Buddhism,” Thukten says, adding that rising to the level of literary fiction in substance, yet firmly rooted in the storytelling conventions of mainstream fiction, “the novel offers an advanced intellectual discourse on Buddhism, delving into subjects such as the true nature of existence and the origin of the universe.”

Speaking about the choice of the subject, Thuken mentions that the story didn’t come to him as a spark in any form—a word, scene, concept, or theme. “Instead, it began with my intent to do a Vajrayana Buddhist dharma film for international markets—something different and unique, exotic and enchanting, and powerful and captivating. But again, once I began writing, my Buddhist upbringing kicked in, altering the objective of doing this work. Then, like any Bhutanese, I prayed that it would benefit all sentient beings in its own modest way, and that I would learn something and gain merit from the process.”

However, it was not a journey along a straight path. The challenges were numerous, spanning various fronts. “Foremost among them was the issue of money. To commit fully to writing for several years, I needed financial support not just for myself but also for my family. Then there was the monumental task of producing a high-quality mainstream fiction, adhering to every aspect of storytelling craft and convention. The third challenge stemmed from the complexity of the subject matter. Tackling dharma at that advanced level was a daunting task. Finally, there was the hurdle of publishing. The process was so complex and expensive that it left me drained out, both in terms of energy and resources,” Thukten says.

The book is edited by Victoria Zackheim, an American fiction editor who has exclusively edited for renowned international and New York Times bestseller Anne Perry. She has also worked with some of the most prominent figures in the literary world, including US National Book Awards Winner Robb Forman Dew and US bestseller Caroline Leavitt. Besides editing, she writes books and scripts, and creates anthologies.

Speaking about the book, Zackheim said that the joy of being an editor is closely tied to the quality of both the writing and the story before her. “I have had the great fortune to edit fiction and nonfiction for Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award recipients, as well as many New York Times and international bestsellers. When Thukten Yeshi came to me with this novel, I was fascinated by both the rich writing and the story. I was also concerned that I might not have the knowledge required to edit a story describing a world so unfamiliar to me,” she said.

Describing Thukten as a “very patient and encouraging client,” she added that she became fascinated by the world Thukten had created. “This project was a challenge, with so much to learn. But even more, it was a joy. I found myself swept away by Tompo’s story, touched by his yearnings and celebrating his discoveries. Readers around the world will resonate to the hopes and dreams of one young man who finds his way in what can be a hostile world.”

When asked if he has any message to upcoming Bhutanese writers, Thukten says there is a major misconception in the Bhutanese society—that having a good command of the English language is all that is required to write fantastic screenplays or novels. “While language proficiency is certainly important, it is only one aspect of being a successful screenwriter or novelist.”

He says the most important factor is a deep understanding of storytelling craft and convention. However, mere knowledge of the craft is not sufficient to produce top-quality work. Creativity is essential—every element should be portrayed from a fresh and engaging perspective. “Then substance is key—one must be adequately educated and intellectually sound to be able to tackle subject matters. Finally, hard work and discipline are indispensable. Writing is endless rewriting and refining, often spanning years. Without this mental toughness, all the aforementioned qualities may not amount to much.”

Thukten Yeshi holds a master’s degree in film writing and directing from Australia and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Kanglung. He began his career in media research and television before transitioning to film and novel.

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu