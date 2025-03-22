Another Batch Rises: Second Cohort to Complete Training on March 23, 2025

On March 23, 2025, the air will be filled with the sound of trumpets blaring, drums echoing, and voices singing in unison as Gyalsung training centers erupt in celebration. A total of 1,690 Gyalsups, having completed their rigorous three-month training, will proudly march in their Passing Out Parade (POP) across all four training centers simultaneously—a moment of triumph and honor.

This historic day will not mark the end of their journey but the beginning of a new chapter. They will join the ranks of 2,001 young men and women who graduated on December 3, 2024, united by a shared commitment to serve their nation. As these young champions step forward, ready to shape Bhutan’s future, the nation will watch with pride.

On December 16, 2024, a new cohort of 485 determined young men and women began their journey at Jamtsholing and Khotokha Academies, 245 at the Gyalpozhing Gyalsung Academy, and 475 at the Pemathang Academy. From that day onward, they underwent a transformation—physically, mentally, and spiritually. Now, as they prepare to graduate, their families—parents, siblings, guardians, and friends—will witness their incredible growth.

These young Gyalsups will emerge stronger, more confident, and highly disciplined, equipped with the skills and resilience to tackle future challenges. Their graduation will be a moment of pride, not just for them, but for the entire nation that nurtures and believes in their potential.

With this milestone, the Gyalsung family will grow to 3,690 members, ready to serve whenever the nation calls.

The Vision of Gyalsung

His Majesty The King announced the launch of Gyalsung—Bhutan’s National Service—on the 112th National Day of Bhutan on December 17, 2019. His Majesty envisioned Gyalsung as a platform to empower Bhutanese youth, fostering national unity, security, peace, and sovereignty.

The program aims to help every Bhutanese youth realize their potential and become responsible, productive citizens in service of the Tsawa-Sum (The King, Country, and People). National Service is a fundamental duty mandated by Article 8.1 of the Constitution. The Gyalsung Act was formally adopted by the Parliament of Bhutan on November 11, 2022.

The First Batch of Gyalsung

The inaugural Gyalsung training began on September 5, 2024. On December 3, 2024, the first cohort of Gyalsups completed their training with simultaneous POP ceremonies at the four academies: Khotokha, Pemathang, Jamtsholing, and Gyalpozhing.

His Majesty The King graced the ceremony at Khotokha and addressed the Gyalsups across all four academies. His Majesty emphasized that Gyalsung is a crucial element of Bhutan’s nation-building process and a transformative experience for every future generation.

“Our greatest wealth and inheritance is our nation,” His Majesty stated. “It is the responsibility of every Bhutanese to not only protect what we have but also ensure progress and continuity.”

His Majesty underscored the importance of intergenerational progress, ensuring that each decade, generation, and century brings greater prosperity and happiness for Bhutan. National Service, he affirmed, is an essential investment in the country’s security, stability, and long-term well-being.

By empowering each Bhutanese to embody the strength and capabilities of ten, the nation can amplify its impact and secure a future built on unity, discipline, and shared purpose.

Training and Future Batches

The Gyalsung training program, launched on September 5, 2024, integrates a three-month curriculum comprising:

Basic Military Training (BMT): Physical fitness, obstacle courses, and weapon handling

National Education: Bhutanese history, domestic security, and Choesay Larim

Leadership Development: Skills for national service and personal growth

The 2025 batch will be divided into two cohorts. The first cohort is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2025, and complete training by June 30, 2025. The Gyalsung office has advised enlistees not selected for this cohort to await further announcements for the second cohort in the first week of July 2025.

Until all Gyalsung Academy training structures and facilities are fully completed in 2026, the same training curriculum will continue for all batches.

