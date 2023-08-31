An integrated system for housing, land and tenancy

However, MoIT claims the system will take some time to be implemented since it is complicated and requires scrutiny and specialized technicians

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) is collaborating with GovTech Agency in developing an integrated system for buildings, land, infrastructure, construction approval, and tenancy.

The chief of geometric and logistics division at MoIT, Bhawana Chhetri, said the system will take some time since it is complicated and requires thorough discussion and specialized people.

Bhawana said that the project will happen in two phases and that the priority is to integrate land data, building data and tenancy data. “Currently, all these databases are isolated,” she said.

According to her there will be various advantages with the integration of the new system as they will have a common system under one umbrella instead of isolated ones. In addition, all critical data can be assessed and services provided through one systemized channel.

She added that currently there is no tenancy system in place except for redressing grievances. Since affordable housing is one of the prime focus areas of the ministry, she said that it is important to have a proper tenancy system in place.

As for the features, she shared that the tenancy system will have provisions to upload the tenancy agreement and also receive feedback and grievances from the public.

The tenancy details can be updated by using the QR codes that the MoIT, along with the respective local governments and Desuups, are currently undertaking in all urban centers and prime rural areas.

“The QR codes can be used by other agencies for their surveys as well and the system will enhance efficient and effective service delivery,” Bhawana said.

Further, with the integrated system of the QR codes, physical enumerations will be minimized greatly. “Building and unit QR codes are being pasted on each household. While the household data cannot be accessed by everyone however, to check the unit and building number one can log into www.zhichar.bt and use the scan feature.

“When a new tenant moves in, he or she will have to scan the unit code and update the details which will be automatically updated in our system. But this will be possible only after the system is functional,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ministry will cover 64 urban centers to collect household data and register all buildings and rental units. The data collection process has already been initiated in Thimphu, Phuentsholing and Paro.

The data will be used to facilitate property transaction as well. Therefore, every unit and building has to be mapped now with the QR codes. For now, only urban centers and major rural areas are being covered.

The Ministry has issued several notifications requesting building owners and tenants to inform the ministry if their buildings and units have not been mapped.

The codes will also be used to register all units and buildings in the country for effective service delivery, affordable housing and disaster management.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu