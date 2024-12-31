An Elephant joins the Bandwagon in 2024

The First Sitting of the Fourth National Assembly (NA) of Bhutan convened on January 25, 2024, after a historic entry of the newly formed Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) in the political arena as the opposition party. The session began with the Secretary General of the NA reading the Royal Kasho, a decree that underscored the solemnity of the occasion. Newly elected Members of Parliament (MP) underwent the ceremonial change of Kabney and Rachu, donning Gentags to symbolize their new roles as representatives of the people. Under the supervision of the Chief Justice, the Members took their Oath of Office and subsequently elected the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

On January 28, His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo conferred Dakyen to the elected Speaker of the NA. Both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker then took the Oath of Secrecy at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang, symbolizing their commitment to uphold the responsibilities of their offices. The Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Speaker officially assumed office on February 3, 2024.

The first plenary session of the Fourth NA took place on February 5, 2024, at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang. During this session, plans for an induction program for the new Members were outlined. On February 6, the Standing Committees’ Chairpersons were elected, marking an essential step in the Assembly’s organizational process. From February 6 to 9, the NA Secretariat conducted a four-day induction program for the newly elected Members, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

On March 12, during the second plenary session, the NA deliberated on several key agendas, addressing significant issues pertinent to national governance and policy. Members also began holding plenary meetings within their respective committees to streamline discussions on these matters. Subsequently, on March 19, the NA engaged with Class 27 Executives from Thailand’s King Prajadhipok’s Institute, discussing Bhutan’s political landscape and parliamentary system.

In April, MPs visited their respective constituencies to engage with their constituents and gather insights into local issues. Later, on May 13, the Economics and Finance Committee invited the Cabinet Affairs and Strategic Coordination (OCASC) under the Cabinet Secretariat to present the draft 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) to the Assembly Members. The NA further enhanced its transparency by hosting its first-ever press conference on June 4, focusing on the agenda for the forthcoming First Session of the Fourth Parliament.

The First Session of the Fourth Parliament officially opened on June 12, 2024, graced by His Majesty the King. On June 13, the Finance Minister presented the Budget Appropriation Bill for FY 2024-2025 alongside the Supplementary Budget Appropriation Bill for FY 2023-2024. In accordance with Article 10(10) of Bhutan’s Constitution, Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay presented the First Annual Report on the State of the Nation to a Joint Sitting of Parliament on July 4. The report detailed the current state of the nation, challenges, strategies, and government plans for 2024-2025.

During the First Session, the Assembly endorsed the ambitious 13th Five-Year Plan, with a total outlay of Nu 512.285 billion, signifying the government’s commitment to substantial developmental initiatives. A comprehensive Question Hour addressed 49 questions, encompassing economic, social, policy, and developmental issues. Additionally, the Assembly passed six key motions, including a call for an Education Bill to depoliticize the education sector and the establishment of a Crop and Livestock Compensation Trust Fund.

The legislative highlights included the adoption of the Budget Appropriation Bill for FY 2024-25 and the Supplementary Budget Appropriation Bill for FY 2023-24, both pending Royal Assent. Other notable legislations were the Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2024. The Assembly also ratified the Air Services Agreement with the State of Kuwait, emphasizing Bhutan’s commitment to international cooperation. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) presented its review of the Annual Audit Report, underscoring the Assembly’s dedication to financial oversight.

The Second Session of the Fourth Parliament convened from November 14 to December 11, 2024. The Assembly deliberated on critical legislative measures, including the Cattle Tax Exemption Bill 2024, which was passed and submitted for Royal Assent. Discussions on the Marriage Act (Amendment) Bill 2024, the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Parliament Entitlements (Amendment) Bill 2024 underscored the Assembly’s focus on policy refinement and governance. During the session, 38 questions were raised, with oral and written responses addressing diverse topics. Motions included proposals for a Pension Act and revisions to the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022, highlighting the Assembly’s proactive stance on economic and social reforms.

Meanwhile, the National Council (NC) played a pivotal role in reviewing and deliberating on various national issues. On May 28, the NC members attended a presentation by the Finance Minister on Bhutan’s macroeconomic situation, focusing on fiscal consolidation and structural reforms. The NC’s 33rd Session from June 12 to July 5 witnessed the adoption of three critical review reports and the approval of two budget bills. The session also included seven Question Hour sessions, fostering transparency and accountability.

The NC’s 34th Session, held from November 14 to December 10, deliberated on numerous reports, including the Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Air Services Agreement with Kuwait, and the Goods and Services Bill 2024. A Joint Sitting of Parliament deliberated on the Public Accounts Committee’s Performance Audit Report on the State Mining Corporation Ltd., adopting nine recommendations for future action. On December 19, the NC convened its 14th Plenary Session, reflecting on the year’s accomplishments and planning future initiatives.

The Fourth Parliament's proceedings in 2024 highlighted its commitment to effective governance, legislative progress, and accountability, setting a robust foundation for Bhutan's democratic and developmental aspirations.

By Sangay Rabten from Thimphu