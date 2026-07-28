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All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit
All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit
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All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit

As Bhutan prepares to host the Second Invest Bhutan Summit early next year, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) has called on all 20 dzongkhags to identify and submit investment-ready projects that can be showcased to international investors, signaling a nationwide effort to attract quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote balanced regional economic development.

All dzongkhag administrations have been informed that the second edition of the Invest Bhutan Summit will be held from January 11-12, 2027, following what MoICE described as a successful inaugural summit. The event is expected to serve as Bhutan’s flagship investment promotion platform, bringing together global investors, policymakers and the private sector to explore business opportunities across the country.

The ministry stated that the summit aims to further strengthen Bhutan’s investment promotion efforts by attracting quality foreign direct investment, which remains a key pillar of the country’s strategy to diversify the economy, generate employment and stimulate private sector-led growth.

To ensure that investment opportunities extend beyond the country’s urban centres, MoICE has invited every dzongkhag to submit project proposals and investment-ready ventures with the potential to attract foreign investment.

The initiative is intended to identify and promote projects that are capable of securing investment, particularly in sectors where private participation and foreign investment can contribute to economic development. All proposals must be aligned with the provisions of the FDI Rules and Regulations 2025, where applicable. The ministry noted that submitted proposals will undergo review and selected projects will receive technical support to help develop them into investment-ready ventures before being presented to potential investors during the summit.

Officials said the approach is designed to improve the quality of investment proposals and increase their chances of securing partnerships by ensuring that projects are commercially viable and adequately prepared before they are showcased.

The Invest Bhutan Summit has increasingly become one of the government’s principal platforms for connecting Bhutanese investment opportunities with international capital. Beyond attracting investors, the summit also serves as a venue for dialogue between government agencies, private sector stakeholders, development partners and global entrepreneurs.

According to the DoI, the summit will showcase carefully prepared investment projects, provide clarity on Bhutan’s regulatory and policy frameworks, facilitate business-to-business networking and create opportunities for investors to engage directly with relevant government institutions.

The ministry said these engagements are expected to enhance investor confidence while promoting Bhutan as a stable and emerging investment destination in South Asia.

Recognizing that many investment opportunities originate at the local level, the DoI has requested dzongkhag administrations to work closely with private sector stakeholders in identifying viable projects that reflect the comparative advantages and resource potential of their respective districts. Dzongkhags have also been instructed to use the official Investment-Ready Project Template for all submissions while setting the deadline for the submission of project proposals on August 14, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the nationwide call comes at a time when Bhutan is pursuing an ambitious agenda to attract higher levels of foreign investment as part of broader economic reforms. “In recent years, the government has introduced a series of policy measures aimed at improving the investment climate, including reforms to the FDI regime, efforts to simplify business procedures and initiatives to strengthen the private sector,” said an official from the DoI.

The upcoming summit is also expected to complement other flagship initiatives, including the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which has generated growing international interest in Bhutan as an emerging destination for sustainable investment.

By encouraging dzongkhags to identify projects based on their local resources and competitive advantages, the government hopes to create new business opportunities, support entrepreneurship and generate employment outside the major urban centres.

For many districts, the summit represents an opportunity to present projects in sectors such as tourism, agribusiness, renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics, creative industries and value-added agriculture to a global audience of investors.

Tashi Namgyal, Tsirang

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All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit

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All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit
All 20 Dzongkhags Invited to Pitch Investment Projects at 2nd Invest Bhutan Summit