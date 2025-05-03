Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
Bhutan registers 857 electric vehicles
WB approves USD $300 million for improving regional trade and connectivity
Food prices lead March surge
Trending Now
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency

Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency

Nu 0.1 Million seized from suspect’s house in Kumargram

A resident of Kumargram in Alipurduar district, West Bengal, India, was arrested on the night of April 27th, 2025,  in Jaigaon after allegedly attempting to purchase a mobile phone using counterfeit Bhutanese currency. Alipurduar police are actively pursuing leads to uncover the source of the fake notes.

The suspect, identified as Kalyan Roy, is a resident of Bara Daldali in the Kumargram block of Alipurduar district. He was caught around 2130 hours on April 27 at a mobile phone store in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jaigaon, after attempting to pay for a phone, using suspicious currency notes.

The shopkeeper, sensing something unusual about the cash, alerted the local police. Upon verification, the notes—denominated entirely in Nu 500—were confirmed to be counterfeit, totaling Nu 0.12 million approximately.

Roy was immediately taken into custody and later produced before the Alipurduar District Court on April 28. The police requested a seven-day remand to further investigate his possible connections to a larger counterfeit currency network.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jaigaon, Palzor Bhutia, confirmed Business Bhutan that the investigation is ongoing.

“We have seized an additional Nu 100,000 in counterfeit notes from his house in Kumargram,” SP Bhutia stated.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi told local Indian media that an investigation has been launched to determine whether Roy is connected to an international counterfeit currency smuggling racket. Preliminary reports suggest potential links to a racket operating out of Assam.

The case highlights a growing concern regarding the spread of fake Bhutanese currency in border regions, which could have economic and security implications for both Bhutan and India.

Legal Context

Under Section 489B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the use of counterfeit currency is a serious criminal offense. The section states: “Whoever uses, or attempts to use as genuine, or knowing it to be counterfeit, any currency-note or bank-note, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to be fined.”

This provision is a critical element of India’s legal framework to protect the integrity of its financial system. It penalizes individuals who knowingly use or attempt to use counterfeit currency, recognizing the significant economic harm such actions can cause.

Authorities stated that the circulation of fake currency undermines public trust in the monetary system, causes financial losses to businesses and individuals, and poses a serious threat to national economic stability. Accordingly, Indian law mandates stringent penalties for those involved in counterfeiting.

As the investigation unfolds, both Bhutanese and Indian authorities are expected to coordinate closely to prevent further circulation of counterfeit Ngultrum and identify the sources fueling such illicit activities.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 85
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency