Advantage Assam turns North for encouragement

A close neighbor, Assam opens its arms wide for Bhutanese investors seeking to collaborate on an array of investment opportunities in different sectors

Bhutan can look forward to a diverse range of investment opportunities in the Indian state of Assam. This platform was introduced during the inauguration of the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Thimphu on December 16, 2024.

Taking a cue from the roadshow, Bhutanese industrialists have the potential to collaborate and invest in various sectors such as agriculture and food processing, energy, tourism, and manufacturing and technology, among others.

There are also vast investment opportunities in the education and skills sector. Assam boasts a strong education infrastructure, including 20 state universities, nine private universities, and prestigious institutions like IIT Guwahati and IIM Guwahati. The state is home to over 100 industrial training institutes (ITIs) and a dedicated skill university, which contribute to a skilled workforce.

In terms of tourism and investment opportunities, Assam is a biodiversity hotspot, with seven national parks and 11 wildlife sanctuaries. The state offers diverse tourism options, including nature, adventure, and religious tourism. Iconic sites like the Kamakhya Temple and opportunities for river cruises further enhance Assam’s appeal.

Investment opportunities in sectors such as food processing, bamboo, hydropower, and tourism are attracting global interest, particularly from neighboring Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Assam holds global monopolies in Muga and Eri silk production, contributing 97% of India’s Muga silk and 65% of Eri silk. It is also the world’s largest tea-growing region, producing over 50% of India’s total tea. The Brahmaputra River basin, with an annual flow of 537.2 billion cubic meters, positions Assam as a freshwater resource hub.

Additionally, Assam leads India in onshore natural gas production, contributing nearly 50% of the country’s total onshore output. The state hosts four oil refineries with a combined capacity of 7.1 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA), which is expected to expand to 13.95 MMTPA. Assam is also the second-largest jute producer and ranks fourth in rubber production in India.

The state has prioritized robust infrastructure development, with ongoing and upcoming mega projects including new airport terminals in Guwahati, multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra River, and the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge, which will become India’s longest river bridge. Other projects include the development of medical colleges, ring roads, and expressways.

Future initiatives such as the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and industrial areas like the Electronics City in Jagiroad are set to bolster Assam’s industrial and economic framework.

Strategically located as the gateway to Northeast India, Assam enjoys proximity to Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, facilitating trade with ASEAN countries, which represent an estimated market size of $840 billion.

Assam is looking forward to partnerships with Bhutanese firms in areas such as wineries and meat processing, collaboration in hydropower and renewable energy projects, investments in hotels, adventure tourism, river cruises, and the establishment of high-tech electronics facilities in Jagiroad Tech City.

The state boasts over 65 industrial estates and sectoral parks, including facilities for biotechnology, bamboo technology, and electronics. Assam’s burgeoning industrial sector is supported by incentives such as power subsidies, SGST reimbursements, and employment benefits. A Single Window Clearance System ensures ease of doing business by streamlining over 400 approval processes.

With an area of 78,000 square kilometers and a population of 35 million, Assam is one of the fastest-growing regional economies in India. The state has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.62% over the past decade, leading to an estimated Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of $68.7 billion in 2024. With a fiscal growth rate of 19% in the last financial year, Assam aims to double its economy through its ambitious ‘Vision 2030,’ leveraging its abundant natural resources and strategic geographical location.

Advantage Assam is the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam. The summit aims to highlight the state’s geostrategic advantages and the opportunities it offers to investors, particularly in export-oriented manufacturing and services to growing economies in ASEAN and BBN countries.

As a precursor to the main summit, the Government of Assam conducts roadshows in both domestic and international locations to showcase the business potential and investment opportunities in the state.

The first edition of Advantage Assam was held in Guwahati in 2018, attracting over Rs. 100,000 million in investments across various sectors of the state’s economy.

The main event, titled ‘Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,’ will be held in Guwahati, Assam, on February 25-26, 2025.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu