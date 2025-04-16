Advanced Technology and Infrastructure Set to Transform Bhutan’s Agrifood Sector
Bhutan is poised to revolutionize its agrifood sector through the integration of advanced technologies and infrastructure, as outlined in the forthcoming Agrifood Sector Strategy 2034. The strategy aims to overcome persistent challenges such as rugged terrain, limited mechanization, and labor shortages—factors that have long hindered the country’s agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Central to the strategy is the adoption of digital tools, modern farming technologies, and improved access to essential inputs. It emphasizes precision agriculture, enhanced value chains, and real-time data-driven decision-making to build a more resilient and efficient agrifood ecosystem.

Boosting Mechanization and Private Sector Participation

Farm mechanization remains one of the most pressing hurdles, primarily due to the high cost of agricultural machinery. To address this, the strategy proposes targeted financial interventions, including subsidies, tax incentives, and special credit facilities for smallholder farmers and cooperatives. These measures aim to support the creation of machinery rental services and promote private sector involvement in setting up input supply shops, storage facilities, and primary processing units—opportunities that youth groups are also encouraged to explore.

Digital Transformation and Big Data Integration

A robust big data framework will underpin the entire agrifood system, enabling real-time monitoring, adaptive planning, and improved resource management. A comprehensive digital platform—supported by a state-of-the-art data center—will integrate services ranging from weather-based crop advisories to pest and disease forecasting apps, empowering farmers with accurate and timely information.

The Government to Citizen (G2C) platform will be expanded to streamline input delivery, track demand, and improve service efficiency. Integration with the National Digital Identity system will further enhance transparency and accessibility in service delivery and market access.

Innovative Farming Techniques and Sustainability

The strategy also explores the potential of next-generation agricultural innovations, including vertical farming, drone-assisted farming, and cultured meat production. Vertical farms equipped with automated climate controls and renewable energy sources will help address Bhutan’s arable land constraints and climate variability. Pilot initiatives in artificial meat production will receive government support through fiscal subsidies, low-interest loans, and tax breaks to attract private investment.

Smart Technologies and IoT for Precision Agriculture

Under the umbrella of Agriculture 4.0, smart farm sensors will be deployed to monitor soil conditions, animal health, and other environmental factors. Drones equipped with advanced sensors will assist in crop yield assessments, disease detection, and invasive species monitoring. These tools will enable farmers to engage in precision agriculture, making real-time, data-informed decisions to optimize productivity and reduce waste.

Blockchain for Food Safety and Traceability

The strategy also introduces blockchain technology to enhance food safety, traceability, and quality assurance across the supply chain. This will ensure greater consumer trust and improved compliance with international food standards, bolstering Bhutan’s capacity to participate in global agrifood markets.

Research, Development, and Capacity Building

To support the rollout of these initiatives, the government will upgrade agricultural research and development centers and invest in capacity-building programs to equip stakeholders with the necessary skills to manage and implement big data and IoT-driven technologies.

With the Agrifood Sector Strategy 2034, Bhutan is taking a decisive step toward modernizing its agricultural sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure, the country aims to build a resilient, efficient, and sustainable food system that can meet the demands of a growing population while strengthening food security and economic resilience.

Sangay Rabten  from  Thimphu

