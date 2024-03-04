Additional collections of Dharma on the Moon

The Moon now houses religious scriptures from many great masters on Earth

On the night of February 22, 2024, the lunar Lander ‘Odysseus’ landed a vast collection of Dharma, including the Kangyur, Tengyur, and Sumbums of many masters on the surface of the Moon as part of the Arch Lunar Library.

It comprised Nyingtiks, Jangter and Termas of many different masters. Amongst the collection were also Thangkas, empowerment cards, protection images, mantras, and the liturgies of many different lineages. Hundreds of scriptures and Dharma commentaries were also part of the collections, apart from recordings of teachings by great masters, and photos of great masters including Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, who helped with this project.

The gold plated Nyinktik Yabshi part, along with some texts and scriptures was prepared by Bhutanese Lama, Khenpo Sonam in Los Angeles.

Others included the Yeshe Lama, the Longchen Nyingtik, the Yabshi, and the Seven Treasuries, as well as the Dudjom Tersar, and the Chokling Tersar, and many secret special termas and texts and commentaries. The complete Mahamudra, and the Sakya and Geluk texts, and texts such as ‘Words of My Perfect Teacher’ and many important commentaries including Theravada texts and Pali cannon were also taken to the moon.

The Arch Mission Foundation this time landed the Lunar Library on the South Pole of the Moon on the Intuitive Machines IM-1 Mission, after a similar mission back in 2019 on the North Pole.

The first Lunar Lander in 2019 crashed on the North Pole of the Moon but is intact. That one contained a larger quantity of texts and also had a stupa inside it that contained relics of Guru Rinpoche and many other lamas, earth from inside the Vima cave in 5 Peaks Mountain area of China and earth from under the Bodhi seat in Bodhgaya, as well as a leaf from the Bodhi Tree, along with a blood relic of Shakyamuni and a self-replicating terma relic. The disc also contained also contained sacred substances for making a stupa, as well as a small amount of the wood from the tree in Nepal that Guru Rinpoche made wooden phurbas from, as well as other sacred and secret substances from the Tantric tradition.

The Chairman and Co-Founder of Arch Mission Foundation based in US, Nova Spivack, informed Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, who played a major part in the project, about the launch. This project was supervised by Namkhai Nyingpo in Bhutan and Tulku Adzom Paylo in Tibet, with assistance from many other lamas and Khenpos around the world.

Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche told Business Bhutan that right after the landing, Rinpoche consecrated and prayed. “Therefore, across both locations on the Moon, we can say it is consecrated and has two stupas on it, both facing Earth and visible to all. The surface of the two locations is reflective and reflects the sunlight back to Earth from the stupas. So this sends blessings in the rays of the Moon to everyone who sees the Moon,” Rinpoche said.

The Chairman and Co-Founder of Arch Mission Foundation said, “It’s important that we did this to help prevent negative events in the future, for example as prophesied by Guru Rinpoche and many tertons. This is one part of the solution, but everyone should also put the Dharma in as many places on Earth as they can to prevent obstacles and protect their local environments. There are many prophecies about obstacles in the Iron Dog year and we need to use the next 6 years to do what we can to avert them.”

In addition to this, it also includes the main books from all the other religions of the world, and even the books and images from the indigenous and Shamanic traditions of the world.

The project, which took 15 years in total, was all prepared by volunteers with donations and individual money. The most recent space mission for the landing itself was more than USD118 million (M), while the total expenditure revolved around the tune of USD 150M and USD 200M to land the Lunar Library on the Moon, according to the Foundation.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu