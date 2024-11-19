ADB unveils new initiatives

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the growing threats posed by accelerated glacial melt across Asia, with a particular focus on protecting water resources, agriculture, and infrastructure. At the heart of these efforts is a $3.5 billion funding program that includes regional initiatives like the Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas, Glaciers to Farms, and Resilient River Basin programs, which will support countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Pakistan.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa emphasized that millions of people across Central and West Asia, especially those who rely on glaciers for freshwater, irrigation, and energy, are already feeling the impacts of climate change. “Glacial melt is increasing risks here in Bhutan and many countries in Asia. ADB is helping to build resilience against these impacts across the region,” Asakawa said.

The Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas initiative is one of the key efforts, helping countries like Bhutan and Nepal develop climate-resilient infrastructure by strengthening multi-hazard risk assessments and innovative financing solutions. The initiative has already received contributions from the German Government ($2 million) and the Swiss Government ($2.22 million), with Switzerland also providing technical expertise.

Bhutan, known as the world’s first “carbon-negative” country, has long been praised for its commitment to environmental sustainability. Its dense forests absorb more carbon dioxide than the country emits, and its economy is powered largely by hydropower. However, Bhutan is already grappling with the consequences of climate change, particularly the accelerated melting of glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayas. Rising temperatures have caused glaciers to retreat rapidly, raising water levels in glacial lakes and increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

These GLOFs are already happening in Bhutan, as well as in Nepal and Pakistan, threatening food supplies, water systems, and hydropower infrastructure. At the same time, as glaciers continue to melt, water supplies will eventually dwindle, further compounding the risks.

“We are seeing both too much water and, eventually, too little,” said Asakawa, highlighting the urgency of addressing both the immediate and long-term challenges posed by glacial retreat.

The Glaciers to Farms program focuses on strengthening the resilience of downstream communities and food systems in Central and West Asia, by improving water management, land practices, and agricultural value chains. Similarly, the Resilient River Basin Initiative takes a long-term approach to strengthening river basin governance and bankable projects to ensure the resilience and health of these vital water sources.

In addition, the Water pillar of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program facilitates cross-sector dialogue and investments in the Aral Sea Basin, with a focus on shared water resources.

To date, ADB has provided $1.2 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Bhutan. The bank’s current sovereign portfolio in Bhutan includes 13 loans and 8 grants totaling $353.1 million, with cumulative disbursements amounting to $914.76 million.

In 2023, ADB approved a $5 million project readiness financing facility to support the preparation of two major hydropower projects in Bhutan: the Bunakha hydropower project (180 MW) and the Nyera Amari hydropower project (404 MW). These projects are designed to increase Bhutan’s clean energy capacity and strengthen its hydropower sector, which is crucial for both the economy and the region’s energy grid.

In addition to energy projects, ADB is supporting Bhutan’s education sector with a $30 million loan to improve access to technical and vocational education. This loan is complemented by grants from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific ($2 million) and the Government of Canada ($3.5 million).

A $1.7 million regional technical assistance project funded by ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund is also underway, aimed at strengthening climate change adaptation and resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region. This project will help Bhutan and Nepal prepare for climate-resilient investment planning and risk management.

ADB’s commitment to Bhutan is part of its broader regional strategy to mitigate the impacts of glacial melt and climate change. Through strategic partnerships with the German and Swiss governments, as well as other international stakeholders, ADB is working to protect vulnerable communities and ensure the long-term sustainability of the region’s water resources.

As ADB continues to support Bhutan’s climate resilience and development, the focus remains on collaborative efforts to combat the impacts of glacial melt and move toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for all.

