ACC Assessment Highlights Pathways to Improve Bhutan’s Media Freedom Ranking

The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) “Assessment of Corruption Vulnerabilities and Integrity in the Media Sector” not only highlights key challenges facing Bhutanese media houses, but also offers a potential blueprint for strengthening especially the private media sector. Implementing these findings could significantly improve Bhutan’s media freedom ranking. While the fact that 13 complaints of corruption were lodged against the media is a point to be taken note of, 11 of the 13 were complaints lodged against state owned media and two against the media regulatory authority.

A major point underscored by the assessment is the critical need for budgetary support. Currently, the government provides an annual Media Enterprise Development Budget (MEDB) of Nu. 4.3 million, divided equally among six private media houses. This support, routed through the Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DoMCIIP) and implemented by the Bhutan Media Foundation (BMF), is described as a “massive help” for struggling private outlets facing low revenue generation.

This is a key support from the government, which will go a long way in improving the economic and political criteria that Reporters without Borders (RSP) use in assessing media freedom.

Additionally, the assessment says that despite the support media organizations in Bhutan face several challenges that may affect their sustainability and integrity. It mentions that media houses, especially private media, are in a fragile state. “They are finding it difficult to sustain their businesses due to low revenue generation. In addition, over the years, the government’s decision to cut advertising expenditures has hampered their businesses,” the assessment says. The assessment has clarified that as in any other country, media houses in Bhutan rely on advertisements as the primary source of income. The government provides the majority of the advertisements.

The RSF report had also mentioned the same, stating that most advertisements go to state owned media. Bhutanese private media have also said earlier that all they get is about two pages of advertisements from the government annually.

Though ACC has not made any recommendations concerning this, it goes on to say that apart from state-owned media houses, most private media houses have fewer than ten employees. “Most senior and experienced journalists have resigned, looking for better opportunities elsewhere.” This is caused by the lack of adequate finance. If private media houses avail advertisements from the government like they used to earlier, those working in the private media houses can be paid attractive remunerations.

Further, if the government rolls back on its advertisement policy, the media rankings would see a huge jump. It may be noted that RSF when enquired by this paper for reasons leading to a fall in ranking pointed out advertisements directly given to state owned media houses as the first factor.

Another point made by RSF is also echoed in the ACC’s assessment. It states that it is becoming increasingly difficult for media houses to access public information. However, the assessment also points out a measure taken by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE). It says that MoICE has developed a SOP for sharing public information with the media in 2023, which provides a framework to guide agencies in sharing public information appropriately with the media while balancing the need to grant maximum access to information and government agencies’ obligation to respect the confidentiality of information. “The SOP also contains turnaround time for sharing information with the media. However, journalists are still facing difficulty in getting timely and relevant information,” the assessment states. It adds that even after the SOP was enacted, “government agencies could not provide information within the stipulated time.” “In this light, the DoMCIIP is currently sensitizing the SOP in government agencies nationwide for effective implementation.”

The need for quick information as mentioned in the SOP is being underlined here. This would also aid in improving Bhutan’s media freedom ranking.

Ultimately, the ACC’s assessment paints a clear picture: supporting Bhutan’s private media sector through improved access to information and equitable government advertising policies is not only a matter of sustainability—it’s a path toward restoring media integrity, professionalism, and international standing.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu