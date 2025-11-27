A Tribute to Bhutan’s DeSuups: Guardians of Service, Unity, and National Pride

In 2011, the first 125 desuups graduated from Tencholing, quietly igniting a movement that would soon reshape the very soul of the nation. What began as a modest cohort of dedicated volunteers has since blossomed into a vast brotherhood and sisterhood of service. Today, 51,614 trained desuups stand as a testament to one of the most extraordinary and purposeful transformations witnessed under the reign of His Majesty the King.

While desuups have served in different ways, we saw them in a different manifestation during the recently concluded Global Peace Prayer Festival (GPPF), a Festival which will long be remembered as a moment of spiritual devotion, national unity, and international recognition for Bhutan. The festival itself may fade into the memories of time, but the tireless service of our desuups – our nation’s guardians of duty – will remain etched in our hearts and in the story of our nation.

For more than two weeks, desuups worked with unwavering commitment, moving quietly yet purposefully across the sacred grounds, ensuring that every aspect of the festival unfolded seamlessly. They were everywhere they were needed, directing crowds with patience, guiding families and children, attending to the elderly, maintaining the sanctity of the ceremonies, and responding to every unexpected challenge with composure and care. In every task, whether large or small, they reflected the highest ideals of service and the profound vision of His Majesty the King.

The significance of their contribution extends far beyond logistical support. The desuups exemplified the very essence of Bhutanese citizenship: selfless service, discipline, compassion, and unity. While many rested, they remained vigilant. While others paused, they kept moving. Every smile offered, every hand extended, every need anticipated was a manifestation of their dedication not for recognition, but for the greater good of the nation.

As we watched them in their distinctive orange uniforms, one could not help but reflect on the deeper lesson they offer. The desuups are not merely volunteers. They are the living embodiment of His Majesty’s vision for Bhutan: a nation where citizens embrace service as a way of life, where devotion to one’s community is inseparable from loyalty to the King, and where discipline and compassion walk hand in hand.

During the GPPF, the presence of the desuups was indispensable. They were the silent custodians of order and harmony, ensuring that thousands of devotees could partake in the sacred prayers with dignity, peace, and focus. They safeguarded the ceremony from dawn until the final prayers faded, attending to every detail with humility and grace. Their tireless service reminded the nation that the strength of Bhutan lies not only in its sacred traditions, natural beauty, or global recognition, but in the willingness of its people to serve one another with heart and integrity.

In their devotion, Bhutanese citizens see a reflection of the King’s vision, and in their service, we find a model for our own lives: to act with integrity, serve with humility, and put the welfare of others above our own. The desuups remind us that greatness is measured not by titles or wealth, but by the courage to serve, the willingness to act, and the consistency of character that inspires others.

As the festival concludes and life returns to its familiar rhythms, the nation must pause to honor, celebrate, and thank the desuups. We must remember that their dedication made the GPPF possible; their vigilance made it safe; and their care made it inspiring. Each of us owes them gratitude—not only for their actions during those intense days, but for embodying the values that make Bhutan a beacon of unity, compassion, and national pride.

The GPPF may eventually pass into history, but the legacy of the desuups, their spirit, courage, and devotion, will remain a shining example for all Bhutanese. They are, in every sense, guardians of our nation, mirrors of our King’s vision, and living embodiments of Bhutanese excellence in service, unity, and compassion.

Thank you, Guardians of Peace for making our King, Country and People proud!

Yoezer Jamtsho,

From Business Bhutan.