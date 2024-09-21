A technology to fight Nangten vandalism

A step towards preserving cultural heritage

In a world rapidly transforming through technological advancements, a group of Upshifters of Gaupel Lower Secondary School, Paro, has found a way to blend tradition with modernity, demonstrating that innovation can play a crucial role in safeguarding our cultural treasures. Their project focuses on protecting Nangtens—sacred relics and religious artifacts of immense historical and cultural value in Bhutanese society—through cutting-edge technological solutions.

Nangtens hold deep spiritual significance in Bhutan, often kept in temples, monasteries, Chortens and homes, serving as symbols of devotion and history. However, these priceless relics face threats ranging from theft, vandalism and damage due to environmental degradation. Recognizing these challenges, a team of motivated Upshifters has taken up the mantle to preserve them for future generations.

The Upshifters-led initiative began as part of a larger campaign to promote cultural preservation. Their innovative approach leverages a combination of modern technologies such as Vibration sensor, GSM Module, and Arduino Uno systems to protect and preserve nangtens.

Vibration sensor for Security- To combat the risk of theft, Upshifters implemented vibration detection sensors technology. By installing discreet vibration sensor to the nangtens, they are able to detect the vibration during the course of vandalism alerting the concerned people with location of each Chortens in real time.

GSM module-Using GSM module technology, the system sends alerts to stakeholders in the form of call and SMS if a Chorten is under the threat adding a vital layer of security.The SMS allows the stakeholders to locate chortens under threat with exact maps through the google earth link to minimise the time waste and delay in responding to the threat.

A significant aspect of the project is its focus on community awareness and education. The student Upshifters collaborated with local monasteries, Royal Bhutan Police and cultural institutions on how to improve their systems to better suit in all conditions. Awarenesswas also held for the public, fostering a greater appreciation for cultural preservation and the role technology can play in it.

This student-led initiative has already garnered significant attention and praise from cultural experts, religious leaders, local leaders and government officials alike. It sets an inspiring precedent for how technology can be harnessed to preserve cultural heritage, ensuring that Nangtens are protected for future generations to cherish.

The students are now looking forward to scaling their project by developing solar based system that can work even in chortens located without a power supply and exploring ways to collaborate with international organizations involved in heritage conservation. They also plan to expand their focus to include other cultural assets that are equally vulnerable.

The fusion of ancient tradition with modern technology exemplifies the innovative spirit of the younger generation. This project, driven by a group of passionate students, is a testament to how today’s youth can embrace technology to create meaningful change in protecting the cultural heritage of Bhutan. Their work not only shields sacred relics but also ensures that the past continues to inspire future generations.

This initiative shows how young minds, empowered by technology, can make a real difference in cultural preservation, standing as a powerful reminder that our heritage is not just a relic of the past but a legacy for the future.

By Staff Reporter