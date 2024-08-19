A System Chained by Relations
Public debt stock stood at Nu 285B in the last 6 months
On my way to the office, a cab driver shared how he had to wait in line at the hospital while others jumped the queue. At a coffee shop, I overheard someone boasting to his friends about shouting at a traffic cop who asked to see his license. I encounter public servants frustrated by heavy workloads, unprofessional bosses, nepotism, and more.

On the flip side, bosses hesitate to correct staff due to fear of poor ratings that subordinates could give, jeopardizing their promotions. Juniors shy away from making decisions or taking risks because some leaders discourage initiative. Honest opinions and direct confrontations are labeled as arrogance, while a soft-spoken demeanor and flattery are looked at as competence. At the core of it all is personal connections. If you don’t know the right people, your work doesn’t get done—or if you’re lucky, it takes ages. We’re stuck in a bind. Is it the system that’s broken, or is it the mindset of the people?

I sympathize with the traffic personnel, but he is not alone. Many work tirelessly behind the scenes, contributing greatly to the nation. Yet, when these individuals take a stand—for instance, calling out someone for littering—they’re met with hostility: “Who are you to tell me? Mind your own business.” Even a responsible citizen, like a health director, can’t offer advice without backlash, as if only the Thromde and waste management officials have that authority. It is due to this that the attitude of “this is not my job” has developed and spread. This is also another reason leading to lack of coordination and agencies working in silos.

We’ve become a society bound by relationships. Despite the oaths we take, professionals feel compelled to grant favors because of these ties. Health workers, in particular, understand this well. Those who refuse to play along are often ostracized, labeled as “arrogant” or “changed since college.” The price of professionalism is exclusion from social circles, fewer invitations, and a silent phone. Yes. The number of calls you get will reduce drastically.

Despite significant progress in many areas, we haven’t shaken off this toxic culture. Preserving culture doesn’t mean clinging to what’s harmful. Nepotism, often viewed as the worst form of corruption, thrives because of this web of relations.

But solutions exist, and it starts with us—the educated lot. We must stop asking for favors unless it’s an emergency and, equally, stop offering them. We should leave relationships at home where they belong.

Only then will the traffic officer earn respect. Complaints will decrease, and we’ll all have reasons to take pride in the system we live in. Remember, the system reflects who we are and currently the reflections are not pleasing.

