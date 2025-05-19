A Surge of Hope: Over 1,000 Bhutanese Aspire to Join GMC

As the gateway to an extraordinary future opened with the recruitment drive for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a wave of enthusiasm has swept across the nation, and beyond. Bhutanese from all walks of life, both within the country and abroad, are stepping forward with unwavering passion and purpose to be part of this historic undertaking.

According to the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA), more than 1,000 Bhutanese individuals have already submitted their applications, eager to contribute to the birth of a city envisioned as a beacon of spirituality, sustainability, and innovation.

Louise Monger, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA), revealed that more than one hundred positions are currently open across a wide spectrum of technical, operational, and strategic domains. These roles would span across disciplines such as urban planning, engineering, sustainability, digital infrastructure, governance, cultural preservation, media and more, reflecting the multifaceted nature of building a city grounded in mindfulness and innovation.

When asked if the current recruitment is meant only for the international airport, she said “the current recruitment extends beyond the airport project.” “While the international airport is a major component, GMC also needs to recruit professionals to support the planning and actual development of other features of the city, as well as professionals to support GMCA in the administration of GMC.”

Meanwhile, the current recruitment drive is just the beginning. The human capital needs of the GMC will continue to evolve as the project progresses through its various phases. As the vision unfolds, so will the complexity and scope of the work, requiring dynamic talent from within Bhutan and across the globe, who are aligned with the City’s values and long-term mission.

On compensation packages Lousie said GMCA follows competitive remuneration models benchmarked against both public and private sector standards within the region.

She also explained that though the current drive is focused on technical and professional roles, GMC will need Bhutanese traditional artisans, wood craftsmen as GMC’s design master plan does incorporate traditional Bhutanese crafts work. “At an appropriate time, we intend to directly collaborate with the DTE, Ministry of Education and Skills Development to reach out to local artisans to ensure that the right skills are employed in the city’s development.”

Elaborating further on the recruitment and the opportunity opened for all Bhutanese, she mentioned that GMC offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a transformational project with international visibility that is a “once-in-a-generation” chance for all qualified Bhutanese to participate in. She also emphasized that it is also an opportunity for all Bhutanese to get exposure to an international team of leadership and management and world class consultants, to learn, deepen and develop professional competencies.

This is precisely the kind of opportunity that countless aspirants have been waiting for—a chance to be part of something truly transformative. For many, it is not just about the monetary compensation, but about becoming part of a greater purpose.

What sets the GMCA apart is its commitment to delivering a holistic and fulfilling employment experience. Beyond attractive salaries, prospective candidates are drawn by the promise of professional growth, intellectual stimulation, and deep personal fulfillment. GMCA offers a unique platform where individuals can engage in visionary work that blends innovation with Bhutan’s spiritual and cultural ethos.

For many, joining GMCA is not just a career move—it is a calling. It represents a chance to help build a city that will stand as a symbol of Bhutan’s values on the world stage, and to be part of a legacy that will shape the future for generations to come.

Moreover, GMCA is not merely looking to fill vacancies but is seeking visionaries and changemakers who are ready to help shape a new paradigm of urban living—one that blends tradition with modernity, and economic development with spiritual well-being.

While there are apprehensions of potential civil service attrition, Lousie explained that GMCA and the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) have been in dialogue to ensure alignment on talent mobility. “We are jointly committed to minimizing disruption to the civil service whilst we open up opportunities to all our national talent to work on a high-impact national priority project. Additionally, we are not only targeting Bhutanese in Bhutan, but Bhutanese who are overseas as well.”

Meanwhile, the first phase of GMC’s development refers to the foundational planning and construction of core infrastructures that will support the long-term vision of the city. This includes the proposed Gelephu international airport, the Old Town rejuvenation, new Tech Parks, Royal Boulevard, a new golf course and resorts, hot spring resorts and new spiritual assets such as the Vajrayana Museum. It also includes the planning and establishment of the key institutions as well as the setting up of the administrative and regulatory frameworks necessary for the administration of the city.

Bhutanese citizens have until the end of this month to seize the opportunity to become the first wave of recruits for what is justifiably the most visionary and transformative undertakings in the nation’s history—the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu