A Sunday to Savour: Le Meridien Thimphu Brings Back Its Signature Monthly Brunch Experience

Weekends in Thimphu are set to become even more memorable as Le Meridien Thimphu brings back its signature Sunday Brunch, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy an indulgent culinary experience in the heart of the capital.

The hotel will host its next monthly Sunday Brunch on August 2 at Latest Recipe, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, continuing a popular dining tradition that has become a much-anticipated weekend experience for food lovers, families and visitors seeking a relaxed and elegant setting.

Held on the first Sunday of every month, the brunch is designed as more than just a meal, it is a leisurely weekend escape where guests can slow down, connect with loved ones and enjoy a carefully curated selection of local and international flavours.

The August edition will run from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, providing guests with four hours of unlimited access to an extensive buffet featuring a diverse range of dishes and refreshing beverages.

From traditional favourites to international cuisine, the brunch menu has been thoughtfully curated to cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether it is a family gathering, a casual outing with friends or a relaxing afternoon for individuals looking for a premium dining experience, the Sunday Brunch offers something for everyone.

The spacious and welcoming ambience of Latest Recipe provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxed afternoon. Guests can enjoy their meals at their own pace, explore different flavours and create memorable moments while experiencing the warm hospitality that Le Meridien Thimphu is known for.

Packages for the August brunch start at Nu. 2,199 plus applicable taxes per person, offering guests a complete four-hour dining experience featuring a wide selection of culinary offerings.

The monthly brunch reflects a growing trend in Bhutan’s hospitality and lifestyle sector, where hotels are increasingly introducing curated dining experiences that go beyond traditional restaurant offerings. As consumer preferences evolve, themed meals, weekend dining concepts and lifestyle events are creating new opportunities for people to celebrate occasions, spend quality time together and explore new culinary experiences.

For the hospitality industry, such experiences also represent an important step towards diversifying Bhutan’s food and beverage landscape. By creating unique dining concepts, hotels are not only catering to international visitors but also encouraging domestic tourism and leisure activities.

Le Meridien Thimphu’s Sunday Brunch has become part of this evolving dining culture, combining international culinary standards with a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. The initiative reflects the hotel’s commitment to providing memorable experiences that bring people together through food, hospitality and shared moments.

For residents of Thimphu, the monthly brunch offers a refreshing alternative to routine weekend dining, providing a space where families can gather, friends can reconnect and guests can enjoy an extended afternoon of good food and conversation.

For visitors to Bhutan, it presents another opportunity to experience the country’s growing hospitality offerings while enjoying the comfort and elegance of one of Thimphu’s premier hotels.

As the August edition approaches, Le Meridien Thimphu invites guests to reserve their tables and experience a Sunday designed around great food, warm hospitality and unforgettable moments.

The Sunday Brunch at Latest Recipe is not simply about dining, it is about creating an experience where flavours, conversations and memories come together.