A Second Chance to Serve: Project 108 Reopens the Doors to History

Those who missed the first opportunity rejoice as registration reopens for the historic raising of 108 Jangchub Chortens

For thousands of people who thought they had lost the opportunity to become part of one of Bhutan’s most extraordinary national endeavours, hope has returned.

The reopening of volunteer registration for Project 108 has brought renewed excitement and joy among those who had earlier missed the chance to register. Following a verification exercise that identified incomplete and missing information in several volunteer registrations, the Project 108 Organizing Committee has opened the doors once again, allowing both new volunteers and existing participants to register or update their details ahead of the historic event on November 1, 2026.

For many, this is not merely a second opportunity to volunteer. It is a second chance to be part of history.

It is an opportunity to participate in His Majesty the King’s visionary initiative to raise 108 Jangchub Chortens (Stupas of Enlightenment) in a single day at the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a moment envisioned as an expression of compassion, spirituality and collective service.

Since the invitation was extended to the world, the response has been extraordinary. People from Bhutan and beyond have responded not only with their generosity, individually and collectively contributing towards one or more chortens, but also by offering their time, their hands and their hearts.

Thousands have chosen to be physically present at GMC on November 1, 2026, when the 108 Jangchub Chortens will rise together in a historic expression of faith, unity and service.

As of this week, 22,932 volunteers from 13 countries have registered to participate. Of these, 21,727 are Bhutanese nationals and 1,205 are international volunteers. The response has crossed generations and gender, with 11,554 men and 11,378 women answering the call to be part of this unprecedented undertaking.

However, many who wished to volunteer were left disappointed when the initial registration period closed. The reopening has therefore been welcomed with immense happiness, giving many another opportunity to contribute to what many describe as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“The world saw the spirit of compassion and volunteerism during the Zhabtog initiative at GMC, where Their Majesties the King and Queen, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, members of the Royal Family and thousands of Bhutanese worked side by side. I will now get this opportunity once again,” said Sonam Dorji, a resident of Kaja Throm in Thimphu, who had initially missed registering as a volunteer.

“The announcement that registration has been reopened is perhaps the best news I have received in a long time. I look forward to November 1, 2026—the day when I will see myself becoming part of history,” he said.

Equally delighted is former civil servant Dorji Tshering, who had also missed the earlier registration window.

“When I failed to register as a volunteer earlier, I felt that I would miss the opportunity to stand together with my King at Gelephu on November 1, 2026,” he said.

“Since His Majesty’s announcement on February 21 last year, I have been preparing myself for the day when I could physically be present at GMC as the chortens are raised. I thank the Project 108 team for reopening the registration.”

For young Bhutanese, the opportunity represents a chance to contribute to something that will transcend generations.

“We may leave behind no monument of our own, but when we give our hands to build one for generations that are not yet born, our small act becomes part of something that will outlive us. His Majesty has given us this opportunity, and I am delighted that I can now register,” said Tsewang Yuden, a graduate who had also missed the earlier registration.

On February 21, 2026, as Bhutan celebrated His Majesty The King’s 46th Birth Anniversary, a profound announcement echoed from Gelephu, one that carried a message of hope, spirituality and a shared future.

His Majesty gifted Bhutan and the world a vision of enduring significance: the construction of 108 Jangchub Chortens, each rising 15 metres into the sky, at the GMC. The chortens will stretch along the banks of the Moukhola River, from Tshachu to the international border, across nearly 11 kilometres.

Since then, people from within and outside Bhutan have joined an unparalleled undertaking of compassion and spirituality. Individuals, known and unknown to Bhutan have embraced the initiative, demonstrating that a vision rooted in wisdom and compassion can inspire humanity even in an age of uncertainty and challenges.

Meanwhile, the Project 108 Organizing Committee has stated that ensuring volunteer records are complete and accurate is essential for planning accommodation, transportation, work assignments, meals, emergency response arrangements and other logistical requirements associated with the event.

Participants have been advised to regularly monitor the official Project 108 platform for timely updates, announcements and logistical instructions.

Meanwhile, for those who once thought an opportunity had passed, the reopening of registration has brought back a precious possibility, the chance to offer their hands, their hearts and their service towards a legacy that will stand for generations.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu