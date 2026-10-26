A Sacred Story For the Ages

Stories make our way of life. They tell us who we are, what we believe in, what we cherish and what we hope to become. Every story has a theme, a storyteller and an audience. The greatest stories, however, do something more. They transform the audience into participants and turn an idea into a legacy.

What, then, is the story of the 108 Jangchub Chortens that will rise at Gelephu Mindfulness City on November 1, 2026?

At its heart, this is a story about a King’s vision, a nation’s faith and a sacred offering to the world. It is a story in which the storyteller does not merely speak, the audience does not merely listen, and the ending is not confined to a single day. It is a story that a nation is being invited to live.

The storyteller is His Majesty The King. Through his vision, a spiritual undertaking has been given a place, a purpose and a form. The 108 chortens are not simply structures to be counted or admired. They are sacred symbols whose significance reaches beyond their physical presence. They embody faith, devotion, the pursuit of enlightenment and the aspiration to create something meaningful for generations yet to come.

But a story of this magnitude cannot be told by one person alone.

This is where Bhutan becomes more than an audience. As thousands prepare to gather at Gelephu, as masters of the Dharma come together and as people contribute their time, resources, skills and prayers, the story begins to belong to the nation. The King’s vision becomes a collective offering. What begins as an aspiration takes shape through the participation of many.

That is the extraordinary power of a shared vision. It gives people a purpose larger than themselves. It brings individual acts of devotion together into a common undertaking. And it reminds us that the enduring achievements of a nation are not measured only by what is built, but also by what brings its people together.

The number 108 carries deep spiritual significance in Buddhist traditions. In this undertaking, it gives the project a sacred identity, connecting the physical act of building with a deeper aspiration. Each chorten will stand as part of a greater whole, and together they will create a landscape of devotion at a place envisioned as a new chapter in Bhutan’s future.

There is also a larger audience to this story: the world beyond Bhutan.

At a time when humanity is often divided by competing interests, uncertainty and the relentless pursuit of material progress, Bhutan’s offering invites reflection on the place of spirituality, compassion and collective purpose in the modern world. The chortens will rise at Gelephu, but the values they represent need not remain within Bhutan’s borders. Their significance can travel wherever people seek meaning beyond material achievement.

But the real measure of this story will not be the spectacle of 108 chortens rising in a day. It will be what remains after the gathering disperses, the prayers conclude and the celebration becomes memory. Will the undertaking deepen our sense of shared responsibility? Will it strengthen our connection to our spiritual heritage? Will future generations understand not only how the chortens were built, but why they mattered?

These are the questions that turn an event into a legacy.

Every generation inherits stories from those who came before. Some teach us where we have been; others illuminate where we might go. The story of the 108 Jangchub Chortens has the potential to become both: a record of a remarkable national undertaking and a reminder of what faith, leadership and collective effort can make possible.

On November 1, the chortens will rise. But the deeper story will be written by the people who give the undertaking its meaning, by the values it preserves and by the generations who carry its significance forward.

The storyteller has offered the vision. The nation has been invited to become part of it. The world has been given a reason to look towards Gelephu.

Now comes the most important part: ensuring that this story does not end when the last chorten stands, but continues to inspire long after the day itself has passed.

For, the greatest stories are not merely told. They are lived, remembered and passed on.