A Questionable Decision
Current foreign reserves stand at about USD 850mn
PM hints at recontesting in the 2023 elections
BNBL posts record Nu 237mn loss in first half of 2022
Trending Now

A Questionable Decision

While the rationale behind the central bank’s policy on non-performing loans (NPL), such as the six months cooling period is yet to be known, it has intimidated business entities in the country.

For one, it could be a wise decision for the security of the country’s economy after reforms and there could be a good reason behind. However, the decisions have hit people who are just coming out of the ashes of the pandemic. Additionally, this move is indefinite and it is applied even to closed NPL accounts.

It is bad news for those who have defaulted or whose loan has gone into NPL as banks will keep the cooling period of six months before people are eligible to avail credit. For some, the cooling period would not be a problem; especially for those who do not need credit but take it for different reasons.

Meanwhile, such directives have negative impacts mainly on the construction sector. If a contractor’s NPL becomes performing loans also now, they will have to wait for six months.

Some contractors say an observation period of 6 months is not rational because they never know when their business will go under NPL as they don’t know what will happen to the viability of the business. The concern is augmented as many have work at hand, which could affect the country’s development projects, too.

There are suggestions that instead of keeping it as a cooling period, it is better to be stringent on wilful defaulters. Further, the cooling period will also affect the funding capacity of business and indirectly encourage unorganized money lending. Though there are regulations here too, desperation will lead people to borrow at exorbitant interest rates. The rich will become richer.

There are also some speculating that the decision could be a fallout of what some people would have done during the Covid 19 pandemic – defaulting though they had the means to repay. However, everyone cannot and should not be punished for something that few people did.

Additionally, some say that those who were responsible for the NPL’s should be held to account and point their fingers at the FIs. But the biggest concern here is that the six month cooling period could lead to a huge disparity in terms of works availed as those who have sufficient capital will not be affected. It will be, as can be seen, the ones who have been depending solely on FIs who will be the most affected.

For the central bank to take such a measure, the end ought to be good. The question asked is if the end justifies the means.

Post Views: 71
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
October 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top