<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>
A Note of Hope to NC members
BDBL soon to resume providing loans in 11 branches
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Bhutan Tourism: A Call for Collective Efforts
Trending Now
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>

A Note of Hope to NC members

On June 6, 2023, all members of the National Council (NC) formally received their symbols of authority and responsibility, followed by khaddar ceremonies from families, friends and well wishers. The members would begin deliberations of the 3rd Parliament’s 9th session from June 9. While the elected council members this time are those with 10 or more years of experience in different fields, members this time need to be very upbeat and proactive, for times have changed and there are several challenges. 

The Constitution clearly states that besides its legislative functions, the National Council shall act as the House of review on matters affecting the security and sovereignty of the country and the interests of the nation and the people that need to be brought to the notice of the Druk Gyalpo, the Prime Minister and the National Assembly. Security has different connotations, one of which is economic security. In layman terms, economic security is the ability of individuals, households and communities to meet their basic and essential needs sustainably; including food, shelter, clothing, health care, education information, livelihoods, and social protection.

Just as other nations, Bhutan’s economy was badly affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. We are yet to recover. The current GDP is USD 2.5 billion. Youth unemployment has reached 28.6 %. And we have set an ambitious target of USD 5 billion to be achieved by 2029 and USD 10 billion by 2034. We cannot say that it is impossible; but it is a massive task. Thus, foremost, NC members have this responsibility; of reviewing, assisting concerned agencies and bringing out sustainable solutions to strengthen Bhutan’s economy.

The other responsibility of the NC enshrined in the Constitution is “national interest,” which is a collective responsibility of all Bhutanese. Nonetheless, the council has a very vital role to play here, too. What is our national interest? What are some of the factors affecting our interests? How do we build on our strengths and comparative advantages to strengthen our nation’s interests?

Mass migration to Australia is an issue affecting our national interest and it is tied to economic security, for many leaving say it is purely for economic reasons and that they love their nation, just like those working here do. What are some of the sustainable policies that would ensure that we retain professionals, especially in critical sectors like health and education? Will increased perks and incentives be sustainable? Can we afford it?

Our education sector, despite several policy interventions still requires to be chiseled, so that all Bhutanese graduates can compete with those from any country. Where are we failing? Is it at the root? Several factors have been cited, but we do not see solutions or even recommendations.

No country will have a good future if technology is not utilized and harnessed. Bhutan cannot afford to be left behind here. It will not be an overstatement to say that technology and economy are our national interests currently. And the two are very closely related. Additionally, we have a comparative advantage to spur both technology and economy – hydropower – which till date has not been optimally utilized.

Like most people say, the NC is primarily mandated to make and amend laws, due to which people have the misconception that the council can play no role in development. However, everything is done or implemented as per laws and legislations.

The advantage Bhutan has is extraordinary leadership, personified in His Majesty the King. All we need to do is listen to His Majesty’s addresses or read it. We will find almost everything there, including solutions.

We done not mean to undermine the council members here. All are highly qualified and represent the hopes and aspirations of the electorate. Members may have already thought about what has been written. Neither are we suggesting that former members did not do their jobs. In the grand scheme of nation building, every one’s participation is important. And this is what we are aspiring to do, by informing council members of the challenges and the people’s aspirations. We also offers our wishes to all the members and look forward to work together.  

Post Views: 25
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>
<strong>A Note of Hope to NC members</strong>