A New Star in Bhutanese Art & Literature

Author of “The Monk without Dharma” says he is overwhelmed by the reception his book has received

Your first novel is on sale in the global market. One day, an American Buddhist, Damien Pawaleek, sends you a message rating your book 10/10 and describing it as “a beautiful gift to the world from a country blessed by many masters.” You also receive letters from the sick, saying the book’s theme on Karma is helping them. Meanwhile, sales are picking up. Wouldn’t you feel happy and further motivated?

This is exactly what Thukten Yeshi, a writer and filmmaker, is experiencing as he reaps the rewards of his unwavering labor and steadfast patience with his first book, The Monk Without Dharma. The book’s reception, both in and outside Bhutan, has exceeded the author’s expectations, leaving him “overwhelmed.” And as many readers of the book say, a “new star in Bhutanese art and literature” has been born.

“The reception has been extremely good—in fact, overwhelming in a way—both within the country and abroad. Although sales have not expanded much beyond a few Himalayan Buddhist circles in the West, mainly due to my limited promotion efforts, those who have bought and read the book have found it to be excellent. In Bhutan, ‘it has captured the imagination of the entire country,’ to use the words of one of my friends. And across the Himalayas, many are eagerly awaiting our Indian distributor to begin spreading the book throughout South Asia,” Thukten says, his delight evident in his occasional smiles.

Like any author, the reception means a great deal to Thukten, especially as a Bhutanese and a Buddhist. “If this were any other book, my feelings would be limited to a sense of achievement. However, because this book is about dharma and has impacted readers beyond mere feel-good emotions—motivating them toward the path of dharma—I feel a profound sense of having done something truly meaningful for the first time in my life. After receiving overwhelming responses, I’ve started to feel that this story doesn’t belong to me alone but to every one of my readers, and that I was merely given the honor to write it.”

The author further adds that personal messages from readers have brought him more joy than the book’s success itself.

Sonam Lhamo, a teacher from Radhi Middle Secondary School, wrote that the book kept her heart pounding through the different episodes in the chapters. “Every episode felt very real, and different emotions welled up in me, causing tears and goosebumps. Thank you for the book. I have no words to express my appreciation, and I’ve decided to do a book talk for the students and teachers here tomorrow on your book.” Kencho Tshering, who had read the book said, The Monk Without Dharma stands out as one of the best. “It moved me to tears with its heart-touching story. This book has the potential to change your attitude, motivate you throughout your life, and possibly even transform your lifestyle. Additionally, it offers valuable insights into one of the true aspects of dharma,” Sangay had written.

When asked if he had any advice for aspiring Bhutanese writers, Thukten says he can’t speak for those writing non-fiction. “But for anyone embarking on the path of novel writing, it is essential to learn the art and craft of storytelling, even at a basic level. Stories don’t just happen randomly; they unfold almost in a scientific manner. The structure, which includes all elements of the craft, is designed based on how humans emotionally respond to stories. Writing a story without understanding this craft is like setting out on a journey without knowing the way—you are unlikely to ever reach your destination.”

Thukten adds that he had always believed that Bhutanese people didn’t read much. “So I was surprised by the response The Monk Without Dharma received. Then, a lady who came to buy the book remarked that she had already given up on Bhutanese books until she saw this one on Facebook, read the blurb and sample chapters, and decided to follow it eagerly, waiting for its launch. Surprised by her remark, I asked other readers about the current state of the book industry in Bhutan and received similar feedback.”

Thukten also shares an experience from the Bhutan Echoes Festival, which concluded recently. “I met many aspiring Bhutanese writers during the festival. It seemed that everyone was in a hurry to publish their work, with little interest in learning the craft, despite the presence of experts offering workshops on the sidelines of the festival. This led me to wonder whether the current trend of rapidly churning out books is helping or harming the industry and the market, as we can only rely on so many friends and family to buy our books out of courtesy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thukten is still contemplating his next project. “I’m considering working on my next novel, The Kingdom in a Cocoon, while also approaching film studios in the US, Europe, and East Asia with a proposal to adapt The Monk Without Dharma into a film. I’m also thinking about approaching publishers in India to convert one of my Buddhist epic stories into a Hindu epic for Indian readers. This consideration arises from the fact that our Bhutanese market is too small to justify spending years on writing, editing, and publishing at this international level. Having worked on this book full-time, I didn’t earn a penny over the past five years. I also spent everything I had on editing and publishing, which I doubt I will recoup from book sales,” Thukten emphasized.

However, he adds that whether or not he manages to recoup his expenses is a different matter. “But like several others, I am a Bhutanese first and then an author. My success is Bhutan’s success, the triumph of Bhutanese art and literature. I haven’t received any laurels yet, but the joy I have brought to my readers through the book and the love I have received go beyond any laurel. Furthermore, people from different nationalities, including in the US, are reading the first book of an author from Bhutan. What more could I ask for?” Thukten says.

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu