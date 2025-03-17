A New Horizon
Koryo Tours Adds Bhutan To Its Destination List
Situation of Gender-Based Violence in Bhutan
Consumer Goods Grow Dearer by 3.12% as of January
Bhutanese workers are on the brink of a new horizon, as Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower recently announced Bhutan’s inclusion — alongside Cambodia and Laos — in its list of Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) for foreign labor. This milestone promises to unlock fresh avenues for Bhutan’s workforce, particularly in the manufacturing and services sectors.

This development holds immense potential for both nations. Bhutanese workers will gain access to promising job prospects, international work experience, and higher earnings, which could significantly bolster Bhutan’s economic growth. The skills and knowledge they acquire abroad will, upon their return, enrich Bhutan’s workforce and pave the way for broader economic opportunities.

Notably, thousands of Desuups trained through the Desuung Skilling Programme (DSP) have been yearning to put their skills to use. Bhutan’s inclusion in Singapore’s work permit program presents a new lifeline for these workers, offering a practical pathway to employment abroad.

For Bhutan, the initiative isn’t just about job creation. It’s a chance to foster international exposure and develop expertise across diverse industries. The experience gained in Singapore’s dynamic labor market will strengthen Bhutan’s long-term workforce development and align with broader economic ambitions — such as the creation of a sustainable economic hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Singapore, on the other hand, stands to benefit from a diversified labor pool, addressing shortages in key sectors and enhancing workforce resilience.

The new framework broadens these opportunities, enabling Singaporean employers to hire Bhutanese workers in occupations like cooking, food processing, sheet metal work, welding, rigging, structural metal preparation, and housekeeping roles in licensed hotels.

From July 1, work permit holders will no longer face a maximum employment period, which previously ranged from 14 to 26 years, depending on skill level and industry. Moreover, under Singapore’s Work Permit Framework, employers must offer a minimum monthly salary of SGD 2,000 and maintain the sub-dependency ratio for NTS workers below 8%. These measures aim to safeguard local wages, ensure the hiring of skilled workers, and prevent over-reliance on foreign labor.

Recruitment will be conducted under the Regulation on Employment of Bhutanese Overseas 2021, with eligibility criteria determined by employer demand. The number of workers recruited and the duration of employment will depend on the offers received.

On a positive note, the scheme will immensely benefit Bhutan by reducing youth unemployment and underemployment. It will also enhance the labor force participation rate and improve the employability of Bhutanese youth.

This move is more than just a job opportunity — it’s a stepping stone toward economic empowerment. As Bhutanese workers venture into Singapore’s thriving industries, they will not only transform their lives but also contribute to a stronger, more resilient Bhutan. The path ahead is promising — and Singapore is calling.

Latest News

