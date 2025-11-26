A Nation in Devotion: Hundreds Flock to Receive Blessings from Sacred Buddha Relics

In a deeply moving display of faith and devotion, hundreds of people from across Bhutan continue to gather at Tashichhodzong to witness and receive blessings from the sacred Piprahwa–Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha. Enshrined in the Grand Kuenrey of the dzong, the relics are among the most revered objects in the global Buddhist tradition, offering a tangible link to the physical presence and blessings of the Enlightened One.

Tashi Wangmo, 32, a housewife, arrived at Tashichhodzong four hours before the relics were displayed. She described the moment as the “most auspicious blessing” of her life. “I feel no pain standing in the queue,” she said, eyes glistening with emotion. “The power of devotion carries me forward. Just being here is a blessing in itself.”

Tandin Wangchu, who traveled from Chhukha, shared similar sentiments of devotion and awe. “I can wait for days if needed,” he said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We sincerely thank the Government of India for bringing the relics here—it is a gift to all of us.”

For many, the relics represent peace, compassion, and enlightenment. Sonam Dorji, a devotee from Trashigang, said, “Seeing the relics is like touching history itself. They remind us of Buddha’s timeless teachings of kindness and harmony. This moment is unforgettable, and we are deeply grateful to the Government of India for making it possible.”

Families, students, monks, and senior citizens patiently lined up, their faces glowing with reverence. “This is not just a religious experience—it is a spiritual journey,” said Lhamo Drukpa. “The government’s support in organizing this event allows people from every corner of the country to witness and receive blessings from these sacred relics.”

The significance of the occasion was heightened by its alignment with the celebration of the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. “This exposition is a part of the 70th Birth Anniversary celebrations of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo,” Lhamo said. “We are also praying for His Majesty’s good health, happiness, and long life. Being able to offer our devotion during this special time makes the experience even more meaningful.”

Many devotees expressed how profoundly the relics affected them. Karma Tshering from Paro, said, “When I stand here, I feel a sense of calm and clarity I have never felt before. It is as if Buddha himself is blessing us all. We are fortunate beyond words, and we thank both the Bhutanese and Indian governments for making this possible.”

Tshering Pelden, traveling from Samdrup Jongkhar, added, “I have never felt such peace. Every moment in the queue feels sacred. Witnessing the relics is an experience that will stay with me for life.”

The atmosphere at Tashichhodzong was festive yet tranquil, with chants, prayers, and quiet reflection blending seamlessly. Volunteers and monks guided the crowd efficiently, ensuring smooth proceedings. “The devotion and happiness of the people is truly inspiring,” said a monk on duty. “It is heartening to see people from different walks of life, cultures, and even countries come together in reverence.”

The unifying power of spirituality was evident as pilgrims shared meals, photographs, and stories while waiting for their turn. “Many people have vowed to carry the lessons of Buddha’s teachings into their daily lives,” the monk continued. “They leave feeling renewed, uplifted, and inspired. This is the true power of faith.”

The Sacred Relics were received at Tashichhodzong in a ceremonial Chipdrel procession and presented with a Guard of Honour by the armed forces. Enshrined in the Grand Kuenrey, the Piprahwa–Kapilavastu Relics are historically significant and spiritually profound, linking devotees directly to the Enlightened One’s presence and teachings.

Originally scheduled to be on display until November 17, the exhibition has been extended until November 25, 2025, due to the overwhelming number of visitors seeking blessings. The event has not only provided a rare opportunity for spiritual enrichment but also highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy, with both the Bhutanese and Indian governments praised for facilitating the display.

In Buddhism, relics of enlightened beings are venerated because they are a tangible link to the Buddha’s presence and spiritual energy. Devotees believe that being near or paying respect to these relics can bring blessings, peace, and spiritual merit.

The Piprahwa–Kapilavastu Relics were discovered in Piprahwa, near the ancient city of Kapilavastu, which was the childhood home of Prince Siddhartha before he became the Buddha. This makes them one of the earliest and most authentic relics associated with the Buddha, with a provenance tracing back over 2,500 years.

In Buddhist tradition, relics are believed to carry the spiritual presence of the Buddha, often referred to as “sambhuta-shakti” or awakened energy. Devotees believe that offering prayers, meditating, or even being in the presence of the relics can inspire inner calm, compassion, and spiritual growth.

The relics are not just historically significant—they embody the core teachings of Buddhism: peace, non-violence, compassion, and wisdom. Their display is an opportunity for followers to connect with these ideals and renew their commitment to ethical and spiritual living.

These relics are considered sacred not only in India and Bhutan but across the entire Buddhist world. They are recognized by multiple Buddhist traditions—Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana—as objects of deep devotion. Pilgrims travel hundreds of kilometers to receive blessings, reflecting their universal spiritual significance.

Relics of the Buddha are extremely rare. Many were enshrined in stupas or dispersed over centuries. The Piprahwa–Kapilavastu Relics are among the few authenticated relics, making any public display a rare, once-in-a-lifetime spiritual opportunity for devotees.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu