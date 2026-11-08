A Moment that Unites a Nation

When the 108 Jangchub Chortens rose along the banks of Mau Chhu on November 1, 2026, Gelephu witnessed far more than a remarkable construction feat. Thousands travelled hundreds of kilometres, set aside businesses, sacrificed earnings, offered vehicles and contributed their time and labour. Young and old, monks and laypeople, Bhutanese and international visitors came together in a rare expression of faith and devotion. Beyond differences of age, profession and place, they shared one aspiration: to be part of something sacred and greater than themselves.

The completion of all 108 Jangchub Chortens in a single day was therefore more than the fulfilment of His Majesty the King’s vision. It was a powerful testament to collective faith, selfless generosity and national unity – showing what a nation can achieve when its people unite behind one purpose.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA) credited the accomplishment to the unity, selflessness and commitment of the Bhutanese people, together with the support of the international community.

GMCA Co-CEO Lee Seow Hiang said the success was a result of the extraordinary spirit of the Bhutanese people and the support that came from around the world.

“It was the spirit, the expression of the commitment and the unity of the Bhutanese people plus the support of the world. Everyone came. And against many odds and skepticism, we succeeded in a short time. From the vision to reality,” he said.

Co-CEO Pang Yee Ean said the level of selflessness, community spirit and trust he witnessed was something he had rarely encountered.

“That selflessness, community spirit, and trust that they have for the king. I will tell you I have never seen that. That will be the underlying foundation that will ensure our success,” he said.

For the thousands who volunteered, however, the achievement was not about being part of a world-record attempt or witnessing history from a distance. It was about making a personal offering to a vision they believed in.

Kinley Dorji, a volunteer from Thimphu, joined the preparations with a group of Bolero drivers who decided to set aside their regular work and earnings to offer their vehicles and services.

“We have sacrificed our work and the income we could earn using our vehicles. We decided to come here to volunteer. This is the least we can do to help His Majesty achieve his vision for GMC,” he said.

Phuntsho Choden, a volunteer from Dagana, said she had been waiting for an opportunity to contribute after missing earlier voluntary activities.

“We could not take part in the earlier voluntary works, and we were worried that we might not get the chance to volunteer for such an auspicious event. Now that we can, we feel very proud to be part of this historic occasion,” she said.

Her words reflect a feeling shared by many who came to Gelephu – the happiness of finally being able to offer something of themselves to an undertaking of national and spiritual significance.

Tandin Penjor from Tsirang expressed similar sentiments, saying he felt fortunate to be part of the historic occasion and contribute through prayers and service at the designated zerays.

And for the devotees, the meaning of Project 108 went even deeper.

Pem Zam, a 68-year-old devotee from Paro, said she felt deeply blessed to witness the stupas in person and circumambulate them.

“I feel truly grateful to see the stupas in person. Even during their construction, I felt blessed and happy to have the opportunity to offer my prayers from zeeray. I am equally happy and fortunate to be here today and circumambulate the stupas,” she said.

For an elderly devotee who had travelled from Paro, the journey to Gelephu was more than a visit. It was an opportunity to be physically present at a sacred undertaking she had followed with devotion.

Tshewang, a devotee from Zhemgang, said witnessing the 108 chortens was beyond anything he had imagined.

“I had never even dreamt of witnessing something like this and such an occasion had never happened before. With His Majesty’s initiative, I feel truly fortunate to have this opportunity to circumambulate the stupas today,” he said.

Karma Sangay from Wangdue Phodrang hoped that the undertaking would inspire other countries and communities to undertake similar spiritual initiatives.

“With His Majesty’s vision, the 108 Jangchub Chortens stand here today in our country. I hope this inspires other parts of the world to undertake similar initiatives,” he said.

Years from now, when children and grandchildren walk along the Mau Chhu and see the 108 sacred structures standing in their majestic line, they may wonder how such an undertaking was accomplished in a single day. The answer will not be found in construction records alone. It will be found in the stories of the drivers who gave up their earnings, the volunteers who travelled from distant dzongkhags, the devotees who made the journey to offer prayers and the thousands who believed that even the smallest contribution could become part of something immense.

The 108 chortens stand as a lasting testament to His Majesty’s vision. But they also belong to the people whose hands, hearts and prayers brought that vision to life.The stupas may have risen in a single day, but the spirit of unity that raised them will live on for generations.

Sherab Dorji, Gelephu