A Moment Etched in Eternity: India to Forever Cherish His Majesty’s Presence at Kumbh Mela

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, His Majesty the King paid a two-day visit beginning February 3rd, 2025 to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. On the 4th of February, 2025, His Majesty the King took a dip and performed other rituals at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati river, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, His Majesty performed rituals like offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun before taking the dip.

Meanwhile, reports by the Indian media speaks volumes about the significance of the visit. StratNews Global has quoted Indian diplomats saying that His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visit to India to attend the Maha Kumbh, the largest human gathering on earth, will be valued eternally by all Indians and Hindus.

It has also been underlined that His Majesty’s participation in the prayers was reminiscent of former and late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, known as the Venice of the East.

Indian diplomats have also underscored that His Majesty’s visit signifies Bhutan’s deep understanding of Hindu culture and the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh. The Indian media has also mentioned about seasoned diplomats who have said that His Majesty’s gesture of coming all the way from Bhutan to attend the Maha Kumbh is something that all Indians and Hindus will deeply value forever.

Indian media reported that His Majesty “appeared in a formal Gho (the national dress for men in Bhutan) along with Kera (a belt) when he landed at the airport and was greeted with an orange stole by the chief minister.” “Later, when King Wangchuck took to the waters he was seen in a long saffron-colour kurta and pyjama.” “Dressed in a traditional Gho, a knee-length, robe-like piece of clothing that is secured with a belt at the waist, the King sat cross-legged through the prayers with folded hands. He also offered prayers and fed the birds during a boat ride at the Sangam.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India, India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership.

Indian media reports also said that the Governor and the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on India-Bhutan relations with His Majesty the King.

Meanwhile, the Indian media has also quoted what Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel said. “Apart from enjoying what he described as a spiritual experience, Ambassador Namgyel, one of the longest serving Ambassadors to India, said that he prayed for the everlasting friendship between India, a very close neighbour, and Bhutan.” During the visit of His Majesty, Smt Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary. Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, called on His Majesty, and also accompanied His Majesty to Prayagraj.

The Kumbh Mela is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates India’s spiritual heritage and offers pilgrims a chance for spiritual renewal. It’s one of the largest religious festivals in the world and is listed by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

By Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu