A milestone for Bhutanese Films

Bhutan Film Institute announces inaugural International Film Festival

In a milestone for arts and films in Bhutan, the Bhutan Film Institute (BFI) announced the inaugural Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival (KBIFF), which is set to take place from September 17 to 23, 2024. This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone in Bhutan’s cultural and artistic landscape, celebrating the power of cinema to inspire, educate, and entertain.

A press release from the BFI says that with the blessing of the royal patron, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck. KBIFF will feature a diverse selection of films from around the world, showcasing the talents of both emerging and established filmmakers. “The festival aims to foster cross-cultural dialogue and mutual understanding through the universal language of film, offering a platform for filmmakers to share their unique perspectives and stories,” the press release reads.

The highlights of the KBIFF will include an opening Gala (Sep 19, Paro), a grand opening ceremony that will bring all honoured guests together.

The other is Film Screenings (Sep 20-22, Thimphu), where a curated selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films from various genres and countries will be screened.

There will also be workshops and panels (Sep 20-22, Thimphu), which would be an Interactive sessions with renowned filmmakers, actors, and industry experts.

It will be followed by awards and closing ceremony (Sep 23, Thimphu), that will honor outstanding films and filmmakers with prestigious awards.

“We are thrilled to launch the Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival,” said Tshering Phuntsho, Festival Director of KBIFF. “This festival is a celebration of creativity and storytelling, and we are excited to bring together filmmakers and audiences from around the globe to our beautiful country.” The Kingdom of Bhutan, known for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to Gross National Happiness, provides a unique and inspiring backdrop for this festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the warmth and hospitality of Bhutanese culture while enjoying a diverse cinematic program.

“We warmly invite guests from all over the world to inquire about attending KBIFF. Whether you are a film enthusiast, industry professional, or simply curious about Bhutanese culture, the festival offers something for everyone,” the press release reads.

Exclusive VIP packages, with travel, lodging, and flights booked through a litany of hotel, tour, and airline partners will be offered. Those looking for more information on how to attend, can visit the official website at bhutanfilminstitute.org or contact the festival office at info@bhutanfilminstitute.org.

Meanwhile, the BFI has been playing a very vital role in inspiring and assisting Bhutanese film makers. Its vision is “to become a premier international film festival, fostering global appreciation for Bhutanese cinema and films from the Himalayan region through artistic excellence, cultural exchange, nurturing of emerging talents and championing of diverse cinematic voices from around the world.”

The Mission is “to provide a platform for filmmakers from around the world to showcase their artistic work, promote cultural exchange, nurture emerging talents, and cultivate an enriching cinematic experience for audiences, with an special emphasis on Bhutanese and Himalayan cinema.”

In doing so, the objectives are to promote Bhutanese and Himalayan cinema on the global stage; encourage dialogue and cultural exchange among filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences; discover and support emerging talents, filmmakers and storytellers; present thought-provoking films that inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences; foster collaborations between Bhutanese filmmakers and their international counterparts and provide funding for BFI’s programs to encourage, inspire, educate, train Bhutanese filmmakers thereby improving their capabilities and the international competitiveness of their films.

BFI is a not-for-profit organization registered with Bhutan’s Civil Society Organizations Authority and committed to promoting cinema and cultural exchange. KBIFF aims to celebrate the art of film making, foster global appreciation for Bhutanese cinema, and showcase the unique cultural heritage of Bhutan and the Himalayan region. Held annually in September, KBIFF spans five days and features a diverse range of films, discussions, and events that cater to filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles alike.

One of the activities recently conducted was the launch of its inaugural Short Film Competition, inviting filmmakers throughout The Kingdom of Bhutan to showcase their talent and creativity on an international platform. “This competition is a testament to KBIFF’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange through the medium of cinema”.

Filmmakers have been invited to submit their short films for consideration, with the opportunity to have their work screened at the prestigious closing ceremony of the Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival in Thimphu on September 23, 2024. The top three films selected by a distinguished panel of judges will receive special recognition and accolades during the ceremony.

The Short Film Competition is open to submissions in all genres. However, submissions must be no longer than 15 minutes in length and must adhere to the festival’s guidelines and regulations.

In addition to having their films screened at the closing ceremony, the top three filmmakers will also have the chance to engage with industry professionals, fellow filmmakers, and cinema enthusiasts during the festival’s duration. KBIFF aims to foster connections and collaborations within the global film making community while celebrating the art of storytelling through film. The deadline for submissions to the Short Film Competition is August 20, 2024.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu