A Majestic Vision Realized

The Gyalsung Program comes to life

The Gyalsung centers at Pemathang in Samdrup Jongkhar, Jamtsholing in Samtse, Khotokha in Wangduephodrang, and Gyalpoizhing in Mongar will no longer be quiet as the first cohort of Gyelsars begins arriving today, August 31, 2024. Over 2,100 Bhutanese youths born in 2005 will undergo training at these four Gyalsung Academies for three months as part of the first cohort.

Among the participants is Amit Rai, 19, from Samtse, who recently completed high school from Gongzim Higher Secondary School in Haa. “I’ve always wanted to serve my King, country, and people. So, when Gyalsung was announced, I was thrilled and immediately decided to join. I even postponed my college plans to participate,” Amit shared, expressing his excitement about joining the training program at the Khotokha Gyalsung Academy in Wangduephodrang. “I want to thank His Majesty for this opportunity,” he added.

Another Gyalser, Sangay Tempa Tamang, 19, from Tsirang, will be training at the Gyalsung Academy in Jamtsholing, Samtse. Sangay said, “This is a unique opportunity to develop valuable life skills, discipline, and a strong sense of national pride.” He added that the experience would allow him to contribute positively to the community and the nation while building resilience and teamwork with fellow participants. “I am eager to learn, grow, and fully immerse myself in this transformative journey,” he said.

Chimi Zangmo, 18, from Samdrup Jongkhar and a graduate of Orong Higher Secondary School, shared mixed feelings. “I’m excited and have always been curious and eager to learn. I see the Gyalsung training as a golden opportunity—not just to acquire new skills but to discover and explore new horizons,” she said. Chimi is confident that the training will offer valuable experiences and broaden her understanding in ways she hadn’t imagined. “Participants will come from all walks of life, and the bonds we form will last a lifetime,” she added.

Another participant, Kinga Tshering, began his journey from Changmi, Trashigang, to the Khotokha Gyalsung Training Center in Wangduephodrang. The 18-year-old graduate of Wamrong Central School is particularly excited about the basic military training. “I’m really looking forward to the exposure and new adventures,” Kinga stated, adding that he and others will learn a lot. “I thank His Majesty for such an opportunity,” he said.

Nineteen-year-old Kezang Wangmo from Samtse also views this program as a significant opportunity. “Although I couldn’t qualify for higher studies, I believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I can continue my education later,” she said, gratefully thanking His Majesty for the initiative. “I will meet young Bhutanese from diverse backgrounds and make new friends. United in purpose, we will become pillars of our nation’s legacy, ready to respond to any call of duty with unwavering commitment,” she added.

Yeshi Rangdrol, another enthusiastic participant from Samdrup Jongkhar, shared his excitement about joining the Gyalsung program in Gyalposhing, Mongar. “This is a special gift from His Majesty to empower the youth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of acquiring skills through this training.

Participants like Kelzang Yuden, an 18-year-old from Samdrup Jongkhar, are also eager to seize this moment. “Opportunities like this are rare, and I want to make the most of it,” she explained.

His Majesty The King announced the launch of Gyalsung—Bhutan’s National Service—during the Royal Address to the nation on the 112th National Day of Bhutan on December 17, 2019. In announcing the launch, His Majesty emphasized that one of the most important national objectives is to empower every child in Bhutan for success. The Gyalsung program is envisioned to provide direction to Bhutanese youth, encouraging them to become strong, independent thinkers capable of serving their country.

His Majesty has envisioned the Gyalsung as a means to empower all Bhutanese youth to participate in the nation-building process, further enhancing the security, peace, unity, harmony, and sovereignty of our nation.

The Gyalsung Program aims to realize this vision by enabling each Bhutanese youth to actualize their innate potential and become productive and worthy citizens in the service of the Tsawa-Sum (The King, Country, and People).

National Service is a fundamental duty mandated for all Bhutanese citizens, as enshrined in Article 8.1 of the Constitution. The Gyalsung Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan was adopted by the Parliament on November 11, 2022.

The objective of the Gyalsung is to provide direction and encourage youth to be strong, independent thinkers capable of serving the country. It will bring Bhutanese youth together in a shared experience and act as a rite of passage—irrespective of their economic or regional backgrounds. The program seeks to endow every young Bhutanese with the personal discipline, professional skills, and capabilities needed to succeed in the 21st century and thereby contribute to nation-building.

Current estimates indicate that nearly 13,000 youth will go through this rite of passage every year. The training for the National Service cadets will take place simultaneously in four National Service Academies across the country.

The three-month training program for the 2024 and 2025 batches includes Basic Military Training, National Education lectures, and Life Skills courses. The Royal Bhutan Armed Forces will conduct the military training, while the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies will offer leadership courses. The Zhung Dratshang will provide Choeshey Larim, and specialists will teach Driglam Namzha, Bhutanese History, and National Security.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu