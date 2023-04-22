A lone woman from Zhemgang takes NC seat

In the 2023 National Council election, five women contested for the coveted positions, but only one emerged victorious. Tshering Tshomo from Zhamgang was the only woman who managed to secure her seat in the election.

Tshering, who has been a prominent figure in the Khenrig Namsum community in Zhamgang, expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support. She promised to work tirelessly to represent her constituents and make meaningful contributions to the National Council.

“I am honored and humbled to have been elected as a member of the National Council,” she said, adding, “I want to thank the voters for their trust and support, and I promise to work hard to make a positive impact on their lives.”

Tshering’s victory is seen as a significant milestone for women’s representation in the National Council election 2023. Despite making up more than half of the country’s population, women have been severely underrepresented in politics.

Many women’s rights activists have been advocating for greater representation of women in politics, arguing that it is crucial for achieving gender equality and promoting women’s rights.

“The fact that only one woman was elected in this election is a stark reminder of how far we still have to go in achieving gender equality,” she said. “But I am hopeful that my victory will inspire more women to enter politics.”

Tshering’s victory was not without its challenges, as she faced significant opposition from her male counterparts. Some of her opponents had questioned her ability to lead and argued that a woman could not handle the responsibilities of being a National Council member.

But Tshering refused to be deterred and focused on reaching out to voters and building support for her campaign. Her tireless efforts paid off, and she was able to win over enough voters to secure her victory.

“I knew that winning this election would not be easy, but I was determined to make a difference,” Tshering said, adding that she hopes that her victory will inspire more women to stand up. “I promise to do my best to represent their interests in the National Council.”

She added that all four males who contested from Zhamgang are capable but she said that her victory was a collective merit of the people in the Khangrig Namsum community.

Tshering Tshomo, 39, is from Sonamthang village under Ngangla Gewog secured 3,170 votes including 1,568 postal ballots and 1,602 EVM to beat four male candidates.

A former teacher and businesswoman, Tshering Tshomo, with almost 14 years of experience in education said that since the mandate of NC members is to formulate laws, she will make laws in line with the Gross National Happiness principles to benefit the people.

She said she will share concerns and problems raised by the people in the House without reluctance and consult with relevant ministries and agencies.

“Zhemgang has the highest poverty rate and the solution to solve poverty is tourism. She promised to promote sustainable eco-tourism in her district.”

However, many people of Zhamgang are calling it a historic moment for women’s representation in politics and are hopeful that it will lead to greater gender equality in all spheres of life.

“We congratulate Tshering Tshomo on her historic victory and commend her for her commitment to serving the people of Zhamgang,” they said, “We hope that her victory will pave the way for more women to enter politics and for greater gender equality in all areas of life.”

As Tshering Tshomo prepares to take office, she faces the daunting task of representing the interests of her constituents and making meaningful contributions to the National Council. But she remains optimistic and committed to making a difference.

She said, “I am ready to shoulder the responsibilities. People have voted for and supported me so, I would say that I am ready to represent the people of Khangrig Namsum and to serve the people without any discrimination,”

As the newly elected representative for Zhamgang, Tshering Tshomo has pledged to prioritize the needs of her constituents and to work tirelessly to create a more just and equitable Bhutan for all. Her victory serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of women’s leadership in serving the people of Zhamgang.

“I know that the road ahead will not be easy, but I am ready to face the challenges and work hard to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of Zhamgang and the country as a whole,” she said. “I hope that my victory will inspire more women to enter politics and help build a better future for all of us.”

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu