A King’s Vision Unites the Dharma: Buddhist Masters Hail His Majesty and Bhutan’s Historic Offering of 108 Sacred Stupas

When 108 Jangchub Chortens rose towards the heavens at Gelephu on November 1, 2026, it was as though the eyes of the Buddhist world had turned towards Bhutan. Never before had such an extraordinary gathering of eminent Buddhist masters, Rinpoches, Khenpos, Lamas and Nuns from across the world come together around a single spiritual undertaking on Bhutanese soil. As the 108 Stupas of Enlightenment rose in a single day, the sacred landscape of Gelephu became a meeting ground of Buddhist wisdom, devotion and prayers for humanity.

But what made the historic day even more profound were the words of admiration, gratitude and blessings that followed. Some of the most revered masters of Buddhism have hailed the vision of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, describing Project 108 as an extraordinary spiritual offering to Bhutan and the world. Their tributes have gone beyond congratulations. They have recognised in His Majesty’s vision the compassion and wisdom of a Dharma King, expressed gratitude for the precious opportunity to be part of the undertaking and offered prayers for His Majesty’s long life, the well-being of the Royal Family and the continued flourishing of the Buddha Dharma.

For these spiritual masters, Project 108 is far more than an unprecedented feat of construction. It is an expression of a King’s boundless aspiration to bring peace to the world, alleviate suffering and benefit all sentient beings. Some have described the 108 sacred stupas as an extraordinary spiritual gift to the nation and humanity; others have drawn parallels with the great Dharma Kings of Buddhist history, recognising in His Majesty’s initiative a legacy that will inspire generations.

The messages from these eminent masters reveal something far greater than admiration for the raising of 108 sacred structures. They speak of the extraordinary scale of Project 108, the audacity of its vision and the rare leadership that has transformed what seemed almost unimaginable into reality. Their words reflect not only the spiritual significance of the undertaking, but also their profound impression of what His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has envisioned and accomplished.

For the masters, Project 108 is an undertaking that reaches into the very heart of the Buddhist aspiration to overcome suffering, cultivate boundless compassion and establish peace in the world. And beyond the sacred stupas themselves, there is an unmistakable recognition of the King whose vision brought this extraordinary offering into being. To conceive of raising 108 Jangchub Chortens in a single day, bring together spiritual masters from across the Buddhist world and mobilise an entire nation towards a common sacred purpose is an achievement that has left a deep impression on them.

Their tributes also evoke the timeless tradition of the Dharma King – a ruler whose leadership is guided not merely by the responsibilities of a kingdom, but by the higher aspiration to serve the Dharma and the well-being of all sentient beings. They may not need to proclaim it in so many words. The scale of His Majesty’s vision, the spiritual purpose behind His initiatives and what has now been accomplished in Gelephu speak for themselves. In His Majesty, the Buddhist world sees the living expression of a modern Dharma King, whose aspirations extend beyond the present, beyond Bhutan and beyond generations.

A Dharma King of Our Time: Kagyu Masters Laud His Majesty’s Vision

Among the eminent spiritual figures associated with the Kagyu sect of Buddhism were His Holiness the Je Khenpo, His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje, Gyalwa Dokhampa Rinpoche, Choje Lama Wangchuk Topden, Drukpa Khamtak Rinpoche, Shangpa Rinpoche, Sangye Nyenpa Rinpoche, Zigar Chogtrul Rinpoche, Choeze Kuchen Rinpoche, Palchen Galo Rinpoche, Trulku Damcho Rinpoche, Khenpo Dawa Chhiring, Bokar Khenchen Lodoe Thonyor, Choje Lama Kelzang Tshulthrim, Gyeltshen Trulku and Pong Re Rinpoche, alongside other respected spiritual masters.

The Five Lopens of the Zhung Dratshang also formed part of the distinguished religious presence at the historic occasion, reflecting the profound participation of Bhutan’s monastic institution in this sacred national undertaking.

During the empowerment ceremony in Gelephu, His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje praised the noble vision of His Majesty in undertaking the construction of the 108 stupas.

His Holiness commended Bhutan for preserving the Vajrayana Buddhist tradition in its intact form and offered prayers for the long life and well-being of His Majesty the King and the Royal Family. He also prayed for lasting peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of Bhutan.

His blessings carried particular significance, recognising the importance of Bhutan’s spiritual heritage and the responsibility of preserving and transmitting the Dharma for future generations. His words also reflected the wider Buddhist aspiration that the sacred undertaking would contribute to the continued flourishing of the Buddha’s teachings.

In a particularly moving tribute, Gyalwa Dokhampa Rinpoche drew a remarkable historical connection between His Majesty’s initiative and the legacy of the Tibetan Dharma King Songtsen Gampo, revered as an emanation of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion.

Recalling the tradition of King Songtsen Gampo’s construction of 108 temples, Rinpoche described His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as a Bodhisattva King of the present age, whose vision is guided by compassion, wisdom and the aspiration to benefit all sentient beings.

He regarded the raising of 108 stupas in a single day on the sacred soil of Gelephu as the foundation of a new Vajrayana city of mindfulness, where the profound wisdom of ancient Buddhist civilisation can find expression in a modern vision for humanity.

In his reflection, Rinpoche drew a powerful connection between the two kings, separated by centuries but connected through a shared aspiration to establish sacred legacies for generations yet unborn, illuminate the world through the Dharma and create conditions for peace, happiness and awakening.

The historical parallel gives Project 108 a deeper civilisational dimension. It places the undertaking within a Buddhist tradition in which enlightened leadership is measured not merely by what is built during a lifetime, but by the spiritual legacy left for generations to come.

Pong Re Rinpoche, who also generously sponsored one of the Jangchub Chortens, was among the spiritual personalities who joined fellow sponsors and masters to witness the historic occasion.

His admiration for Bhutan and its Monarch was expressed in a simple but deeply touching statement:

“Wish I had the merit to call him my king too. You guys are lucky.”

The words, shared through Kunjung in Bhutan, conveyed an admiration that went beyond the construction of the stupas. They reflected the profound impression His Majesty’s vision and the collective accomplishment had made on a visiting spiritual master. The team also described the achievement as a seamless realisation of His Majesty’s monumental vision, highlighting the extraordinary mobilisation of thousands of trained volunteers and hundreds of thousands of participants.

Pong Re Rinpoche further observed that the accomplishment marked the beginning of what could be achieved by a modern Dharma King of the 21st century, reflecting the scale of His Majesty’s aspirations for Bhutan and the world.

Drukpa Khamtak Rinpoche also described November 1 as a historic day for Bhutan, when faith, devotion and national unity came together in an extraordinary sacred undertaking.

He offered prayers that the immense merit generated through Project 108 would bring peace and harmony throughout the world and benefit all mother sentient beings. He also conveyed heartfelt gratitude and deepest respect to His Majesty the Fifth Druk Gyalpo and everyone whose dedication and collective efforts made the achievement possible.

Choeze Kuchen Rinpoche similarly described His Majesty’s vision of raising 108 Enlightened Stupas in a single day as extraordinary and deeply auspicious.

He regarded the initiative as a magnificent expression of wisdom, compassion and boundless aspiration for the benefit of all sentient beings, concluding his prayer with a simple but profound wish: “May all be peace.”

A King’s Vision, A World’s Blessing: Nyingma Masters Hail His Majesty

Among the distinguished spiritual personalities present at the historic occasion from the Nyingmapa sect were Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche, Gangtey Trulku, Dungzin Garab Rinpoche, Chogtrul Jigme Tenzin, Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche, Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, Kathok Situ Rinpoche, Sungtrul Rinpoche, Padtseling Trulku, Dzigar Kongtrul Rinpoche, Gochen Tulku Sang-ngag Rinpoche, Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, Tulku Kencho Tshering, Khenchen Namdrol Tshering, Khenchen Tsewang Gyatsho, Khenpo Dawa Chhiring, Khyungtrul Rinpoche, Kundrol Namkha Thinley Wangyel Rinpoche, Kyabje Chogtrul Gyangkhnag Rinpoche, Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche, Trulku Orgyen Tobgyal Rinpoche, Azom Namtrul Tsultrim Jurmey Jamtso Rinpoche and Khentrul Dorje Thokmeth, alongside many other respected Trulkus and Lamas.

Their presence brought together an extraordinary gathering of spiritual wisdom, devotion and blessings, reflecting the deep significance of His Majesty’s initiative within the Buddhist community.

In a congratulatory message, Dungzin Garab Rinpoche extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty on the successful raising of the 108 Jangchub Chortens, describing the occasion as a momentous spiritual undertaking. He also expressed profound gratitude to His Majesty for granting him the rare and precious opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to the monumental initiative.

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to His Majesty for granting me the precious opportunity to contribute even a tiny drop of service to the vast ocean of His noble initiative,” Rinpoche stated.

Reflecting on his participation, he said that although his contribution might have been small, the opportunity to become part of His Majesty’s noble vision had brought him immeasurable fulfilment. His words captured the feelings of everyone who has been part of the historic occasion who consider participation in such a sacred undertaking not merely an honour, but a precious opportunity to pay gratitude to His Majesty the King.

Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, in a message shared through the official page of Lhodrak Kharchu Monastery, expressed admiration for the extraordinary initiative to raise 108 stupas in a single day.

He particularly highlighted the universal aspirations behind Project 108, including prayers for peace throughout humanity and the pacification of wars, conflicts and natural disasters.

His message reflected the hope that the immense spiritual merit generated through the sacred undertaking would reach far beyond Bhutan, bringing harmony, stability and relief from suffering to the world.

Kathok Situ Rinpoche, through the official page of Kathok Yoesel Samtenling Monastery, also conveyed his appreciation for Project 108, describing it as a visionary Royal Initiative conceived by His Majesty.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Rinpoche said: “Deepest gratitude to Your Majesty for this extraordinary spiritual gift to the nation and the world.”

The words capture the wider significance of the 108 Jangchub Chortens – a sacred gift whose blessings and aspirations are not confined by national boundaries, but extend to all humanity.

For Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, the 108 Jangchub Chortens represent powerful symbols of the Buddha’s wisdom, awakening and the aspiration for world peace. He noted that the initiative embodies the very spirit of Gelephu Mindfulness City, where positive thinking, collective endeavour and shared aspirations can come together to create meaningful change.

Rinpoche also reflected on the profound significance of the number 108 in Buddhist tradition, associating it with the overcoming of negative mental afflictions, including attachment, anger and delusion.

He expressed the hope that Project 108 would remain an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come, encouraging humanity to follow the Buddha’s path and cultivate greater wisdom, compassion and understanding.

Buddhist Masters Across Gelug and Sakya Traditions Praise His Majesty’s Vision, Offer Prayers for World Peace

The participation of distinguished masters from the Gelug and Sakya schools, alongside Buddhist monks, nuns and practitioners from the Theravada tradition and other countries, brought together different lineages and Buddhist communities in an unprecedented expression of shared faith and devotion.

Among the prominent Gelugpa masters who participated in the construction and ceremonies were Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Gaden Tri Rinpoche, Gaden Shartse Khenpo, Khen Rinpoche Geshe Thubten Chonyi, Sera Woezer Rinpoche, Tsengdok Rinpoche and other distinguished spiritual teachers.

Yongzin Ling Rinpoche described the initiative as a profound expression of His Majesty’s vision for peace, harmony, compassion and mindfulness.

He highlighted the noble aspirations behind the undertaking, particularly its dedication to the well-being of all sentient beings and the establishment of lasting peace throughout the world.

Rinpoche also recognised the successful installation of all 108 stupas in a single day as a remarkable and auspicious achievement, bringing together the blessings and prayers of revered spiritual masters from different parts of the world.

His message reflected the universal character of Project 108: an offering that transcends national boundaries and carries the aspiration that its merit will benefit not only Bhutan but humanity as a whole.

Gaden Tri Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Dorje Palzangpo also expressed his appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a sacred undertaking embodying prayers for peace, harmony, compassion and the well-being of all sentient beings.

Offering his prayers and blessings, Rinpoche stated:

“May this noble undertaking bring immense benefit, peace, and blessings to Bhutan and to all beings throughout the world.”

His words capture the central aspiration of Project 108 – that the immense merit generated through the construction of the sacred monuments will extend to all corners of the world, bringing happiness, harmony and relief from suffering.

The Sakya tradition was equally represented by some of its most distinguished spiritual leaders, further demonstrating the breadth of support and participation from the major schools of Tibetan Buddhism.

Among those who participated in the historic raising of the 108 stupas were His Holiness the Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche, His Holiness the Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche, His Holiness the Sakya Trizin Ratna Vajra Rinpoche, Khondung Asanga Vajra Sakya Rinpoche, Khondung Avikrita Vajra Sakya Rinpoche, the 27th Chogye Trichen Rinpoche, the 27th Chogye Trichen Rinchen Paljor Rinpoche and the 26th Chogye Trichen Rinpoche.

Their participation brought another important dimension to the historic gathering, as eminent masters of the Sakya lineage joined their fellow spiritual leaders in offering prayers and blessings for the success and enduring spiritual significance of His Majesty’s initiative.

The presence of these highly revered masters reflects the wider Buddhist community’s recognition of the sacred undertaking and its aspirations for the preservation and flourishing of the Buddha Dharma.

Theravada monks and nuns join the universal prayer

The spiritual gathering extended beyond the Vajrayana traditions of Tibetan Buddhism. Buddhist masters, Bhikkhus and Bhikkhunis representing the Theravada tradition and different countries also participated, bringing their prayers and blessings to the historic occasion.

Their presence gave Project 108 an even wider international and inter-school character. Though the Buddhist traditions differ in their lineages, practices and methods of transmission, they share the fundamental aspiration to overcome suffering, cultivate compassion and lead sentient beings towards peace and liberation.

The gathering at Gelephu demonstrated how a sacred undertaking inspired by Bhutan’s Buddhist heritage could bring together spiritual communities across traditions, countries and generations.

One vision, many traditions, one aspiration

The participation of the spiritual masters, their prayers and their contributions have further enriched the historic occasion, giving it a profound spiritual dimension. Their blessings have reinforced the collective hope that the merit accumulated through this undertaking will contribute to the flourishing of the Buddha Dharma and the liberation and well-being of all sentient beings.

What makes the occasion extraordinary is not simply that 108 stupas were raised in one day. It is that an aspiration conceived by a King became a collective offering, bringing together spiritual masters, monastic communities, volunteers, workers, sponsors and people from different walks of life in a shared act of faith and devotion.

At Gelephu, the 108 sacred monuments now stand as enduring reminders of a vision that seeks to place human values, mindfulness and spiritual wisdom at the heart of the future. As Gelephu Mindfulness City aspires to become a meeting point of modern development and timeless values, the chortens will serve as a powerful symbol of Bhutan’s spiritual heritage and His Majesty’s aspirations for humanity.

For Bhutan, they represent an offering of devotion to the Triple Gem. For the world, they carry a prayer for peace. And for generations yet unborn, they will stand as a testament to the extraordinary vision of a King who seeks to build not only a city, but a future founded on wisdom, compassion and the well-being of all.

Sangay Rabten, Gelephu