A vision conceived decades ago, when environmental protection was not yet at the centre of global development thinking, has brought Bhutan one of the world’s most prestigious environmental honours.

Bhutan has won the 2026 Earthshot Prize in the category of Protect and Restore Nature, placing the kingdom once again on the global stage as a country whose environmental policies have inspired international recognition. More than an award for conservation, it is an acknowledgement of a national commitment that began with the farsighted vision of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and continues to guide the country today.

For Bhutan, the recognition carries a significance that reaches far beyond the £1 million prize. It demonstrates how the vision and policies of a great leader can resonate across generations, shape national institutions and influence the way a country approaches development long after the original vision was conceived.

Her Royal Highness Ashi (Princess) Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck received the award from Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, on November 17, 2026.

The recognition is particularly significant because Bhutan’s environmental stewardship is not the result of a recent campaign or a response to the climate crisis. It is rooted in a development philosophy established decades ago, when His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo placed the protection of nature at the heart of the country’s future.

At a time when nations were largely measuring progress through economic expansion, His Majesty articulated a different understanding of development. Through Gross National Happiness (GNH), Bhutan embraced the principle that economic prosperity cannot be separated from environmental conservation, cultural preservation and the wellbeing of its people.

One of the most consequential expressions of this vision was the constitutional requirement that at least 60 percent of the country’s total land area remain under forest cover for all time.

It was an extraordinary commitment, transforming environmental protection from a policy preference into a permanent national responsibility. It ensured that the country’s natural heritage would not be sacrificed to short-term economic interests and that future generations would inherit a nation with its forests, rivers and biodiversity protected.

The international community recognised this vision long before the Earthshot Prize.

In 2005, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the people of Bhutan received the United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth Award, recognising the country’s commitment to environmental protection and its constitutional forest mandate.

In 2006, His Majesty received the J. Paul Getty Conservation Leadership Award for his contribution to conservation. In 2011, he was inducted into the Kyoto Earth Hall of Fame for his outstanding contribution to global environmental protection. In 2022, he received the prestigious Blue Planet Prize for his achievements in addressing environmental challenges through the integration of scientific knowledge and sustainable development.

These recognitions form a remarkable record of international acknowledgement of the Fourth King’s environmental vision. The Earthshot Prize now adds another chapter to that legacy, this time recognising the country whose development philosophy and policies continue to embody it.

The vision has also been carried forward under the leadership of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, whose national development priorities continue to place environmental sustainability alongside economic transformation and human wellbeing.

Today, Bhutan maintains nearly 70 percent forest cover, well above the constitutional minimum. More than half of its territory is protected through a network of national parks, biological corridors and other protected areas. The country also remains carbon negative, absorbing more carbon dioxide than it emits.

But Bhutan’s forests are important far beyond its geographical boundaries. The Himalayan watersheds help regulate freshwater systems on which approximately 1.6 billion people across South Asia depend. What Bhutan protects within its borders contributes to the ecological security of a much larger region.

The Earthshot Prize recognised this wider significance, acknowledging Bhutan’s contribution to safeguarding Himalayan forests and water systems at a time when environmental pressures are intensifying.

For Bhutan, however, the greatest value of the recognition may lie in what it represents.

The Champions of the Earth Award, the J. Paul Getty Award, the Kyoto Earth Hall of Fame and the Blue Planet Prize were earlier acknowledgements of the environmental leadership of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. The Earthshot Prize recognises the continuing national commitment built upon that foundation.

It is a reminder that the most enduring achievements of leadership are not confined to the time in which a vision is conceived. They live on through institutions, policies and the generations that inherit the responsibility to carry them forward.

Bhutan’s environmental story is, therefore, much larger than its forest cover or carbon-negative status. It is the story of a country that chose to place nature at the centre of its development, made that commitment permanent through its Constitution and continues to pursue it in a rapidly changing world.

The Fourth Druk Gyalpo’s vision gave Bhutan a direction. The generations that followed have carried that responsibility forward. And as the world recognises Bhutan through the Earthshot Prize, the country is once again demonstrating how a small nation, guided by a long-term commitment to nature, can make a contribution of global significance.

A King’s vision has become a nation’s legacy. And that legacy continues to speak to the world.

Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu