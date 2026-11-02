A KING’S VISION, A NATION’S GRATITUDE

108 Chortens, One Unforgettable Moment of Love for His Majesty

There are moments in a nation’s history when what matters most is not what rises from the ground, but what rises in the hearts of its people. November 1, 2026, will be one such moment for Bhutan. As 108 Jangchub Chortens rise simultaneously along the banks of the Mau Chhu at Gelephu Mindfulness City, thousands of Bhutanese and visitors from across the world will gather to witness an extraordinary spiritual undertaking. Beyond the prayers, sacred rituals and unprecedented spectacle, however, there will be something far more profound: an outpouring of love and gratitude for His Majesty The King.

The 108 Chortens may hold different meanings for different people. To some, they are sacred monuments of faith and devotion. To others, they represent an extraordinary national undertaking, a demonstration of collective endeavour and the beginning of a new chapter in Bhutan’s journey. But beneath these different interpretations runs a common and deeply personal sentiment — gratitude to a King whose vision has given thousands the privilege of being part of something they will remember for the rest of their lives.

For 82-year-old Lhamo from Mongar, who has travelled all the way to Gelephu, words are hardly enough to describe what the occasion means to her.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to His Majesty. Our King has given us everything and more. At this stage of our lives, what we seek most is spiritual solace. His Majesty gave us the opportunity to be part of the Global Peace Prayers last year, and now He has given us another opportunity to be amidst hundreds of revered Rinpoches. What more can we ask for? I feel so fortunate and blessed to be alive to witness and participate in such an auspicious occasion,” she says.

For Lhamo, the journey is not simply about watching 108 sacred structures rise. It is about the blessings she hopes to receive, the prayers she can offer and the spiritual memories she will carry with her. At 82, she sees these moments as blessings that no material possession can replace.

These words come from a woman who has travelled through eight decades of life and who sees in her King not merely a sovereign, but a source of hope, compassion and opportunities for spiritual fulfilment. Her gratitude is not expressed in grand declarations. It is found in the privilege of being here, in the blessings she hopes to receive and in the feeling that her King has given her yet another reason to rejoice.

Thousands of kilometres away in Canberra, Australia, Chimi Palden carries a similar emotion, though from a different distance.

“Every time I tell people here about His Majesty’s vision and how the 108 Chortens have brought people from across the world to Gelephu, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. I find myself struggling to explain how fortunate we are to have a King who thinks so far ahead, who gives so much of Himself to His people and who is able to inspire the world through a vision rooted in our own faith and values. My friends find it difficult to comprehend that there is a King like ours. But every time I tell them about His Majesty, I feel even prouder to be Bhutanese,” he says.

For Chimi the fact that people from different countries are coming to Gelephu is also a reminder that Bhutan’s identity and spiritual heritage have a place in the wider world. But above all, he feels grateful that the vision of his King has given Bhutanese living abroad another reason to speak of their country with dignity and affection.

Tashi Yangki, a teacher sees November 1 as a moment of profound national significance — one that will be remembered not only for the scale of the undertaking, but for what it represents.

“The 108 Chortens are not simply structures rising along the river. They are an offering to the world, a reflection of our faith and a reminder of the blessings we have received under His Majesty’s reign,” she says.

Rising on the occasion of His Majesty’s coronation anniversary, the Chortens, she believes, will stand as a lasting reminder of His Majesty’s reign.

“Every one of us should feel grateful for the opportunity to be part of this historic and sacred undertaking. But our gratitude must also be reflected in how we live, how we serve our country and how we fulfil our responsibilities as citizens and human beings. The Chortens should remind us that we have a duty to carry forward the values and aspirations that His Majesty has placed before us,” she adds.

For 19-year-old Norbu Wangdi, the 108 Chortens represent something personal — the inspiration and sense of possibility that His Majesty’s vision gives to young Bhutanese.

“His Majesty always speaks about being bold, humble and ambitious. Through initiatives such as the 108 Chortens, we see those words translated into action. I am grateful that His Majesty is giving our generation the opportunity to dream bigger, believe in ourselves and be part of something that will remain for generations. It makes us feel that we, too, have a responsibility to contribute to Bhutan’s future,” he says.

For Norbu, the greatest lesson is that a vision can become reality when people believe in it and work together. He sees the Chortens not only as monuments for the present generation, but as a legacy that young Bhutanese will inherit — and a reminder of what they can accomplish when they rise to a common purpose.

Entrepreneur Sonam Dorji says the scale of the vision and the ability to bring people together are what make the undertaking so extraordinary.

“Who would have imagined raising 108 Chortens in a single day and bringing people from across the world together for such a sacred offering? We are fortunate to have a King whose vision reaches beyond the present and whose initiatives give people the opportunity to be part of something so meaningful,” he says.

For Sonam, leadership is not only about conceiving a vision. It is about inspiring people to believe in it, take ownership of it and become part of its realisation.

“The 108 Chortens are an expression of the sacred bond between the Bhutanese people and their Monarch. They remind us of how much we owe to the vision and sacrifices of our Kings. We must never take this relationship for granted. The Chortens should also remind the world of the deeper meaning of leadership — the ability to inspire people and bring them together for a purpose greater than themselves,” he adds.

Former civil servant Goembo Dorji sees Project 108 through the longer arc of Bhutan’s history. He says the country’s identity, unity and progress have been profoundly shaped by the vision and sacrifices of its monarchs, and that the 108 Chortens represent another chapter in that enduring relationship.

“Whenever I look at what His Majesty is doing for Bhutan and its people, I feel a deep sense of gratitude. We are a fortunate nation. Our history has been shaped by monarchs who have placed the country and its people above themselves. The 108 Chortens are another reminder of that bond and of the blessings of having a King whose vision brings people together,” he says.

For Goembo, the significance of November 1 will extend far beyond the spectacle of 108 monuments rising together.

“When the Chortens rise, the sight will undoubtedly be extraordinary. But I believe the most beautiful sight will be the people standing together. That is what will touch my heart most. The Chortens will stand for generations, but the love, faith and gratitude that bring people together on this day will be remembered just as deeply. We must be thankful to His Majesty for giving us this opportunity and must never forget the responsibility that comes with it,” he says.

The voices are different. Their ages, experiences and distances from Bhutan are different. But they arrive at the same emotion.

Their gratitude is not confined to the grandeur of the occasion. It is rooted in what the vision has made possible: the opportunity to pray, to participate, to come together, to feel proud of being Bhutanese and to leave something meaningful for generations yet unborn.

When the 108 Chortens rise along the Mau Chhu, the images will travel far beyond Gelephu. The world may see the scale of the undertaking, the precision of the simultaneous raising and the gathering of people from different countries. But the most powerful story may be found in the tears of an elderly woman, the pride of a Bhutanese living overseas, the gratitude of a police officer, the dreams of a young citizen and the reflections of those who have witnessed Bhutan’s journey across generations.

On November 1, 2026, 108 Chortens will rise in Gelephu. The monuments will stand for generations, but the emotion of that day will belong to the people — a nation united in a moment of faith, pride and love for its King.

Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu