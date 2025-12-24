A King’s Pledge: Guardian of His People, Architect of Bhutan’s Future

While every word of His Majesty’s National Day Address carries weight, at its core is a powerful declaration of responsibility: a King speaking not as a distant architect of progress, but as a guardian of his people and a steward of Bhutan’s future.

From the outset of the address, His Majesty made one truth unmistakably clear: Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is not about concrete or glass; it is about Bhutan, its people, its values, and generations yet unborn. In a world marked by rapid change and growing uncertainty, His Majesty’s concern is unwavering.

A central theme was His Majesty’s faith in Bhutanese youth. While global experts guide the early stages of GMC, His Majesty is resolute: Bhutan must ultimately rely on its own people. Programs like Pelsung are not symbolic; they are deliberate investments in the nation’s future leadership. By selecting the very best young Bhutanese to work alongside international experts, His Majesty is preparing the next generation of Bhutanese. This is a King who does not merely hope for the future, but actively prepares his people to lead it.

Perhaps the most heartfelt concern expressed in the address was land management, an issue that touches livelihoods, dignity, and social harmony. His Majesty spoke candidly about the risks of unplanned development, drawing lessons from Thimphu and Paro. Much of the land within GMC belongs to rural families, many of whom received it as Kidu from His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Protecting this land is not just an economic matter; it is a moral responsibility.

To safeguard equity, GMC will be structured as a company, with shares tied directly to land ownership. Landowners retain their stake, while 94 percent of GMC’s land—state-owned—is shared among all 205 gewogs. In this way, every Bhutanese, whether a landowner or not, becomes a stakeholder in the nation’s future.

In a move reflecting both foresight and prudence, His Majesty announced the allocation of 10,000 Bitcoin—valued at around one billion US dollars—as a long-term strategic reserve for GMC. This decision ensures that the project is financially secure and that its benefits are preserved for the people of Bhutan, particularly its youth and future generations. It is a reminder that leadership, at its best, is anticipatory—protecting tomorrow by preparing today.

What makes GMC extraordinary is not its scale, but its purpose. His Majesty envisions the world’s first Buddhist city, not just for Bhutan, but as a gift to the world. It will be a city where integrity, compassion, mindfulness, and purpose stand alongside productivity and profit.

His Majesty’s confidence in this endeavour does not come from wealth or size, but from unity. Bhutan’s harmony, shared purpose, and spiritual foundation, are the forces that will allow a small nation to move mountains.

As the address drew to a close, one sentiment shone above all: His Majesty’s unshakeable trust in the Bhutanese people. GMC is not merely a national project; it is a shared vow between King and people to build a stronger, fairer, and more resilient Bhutan together.

In GMC, His Majesty is not just shaping a future of prosperity; he is safeguarding Bhutan’s soul, ensuring that as the nation steps confidently into the world, it does so without ever losing who it is.