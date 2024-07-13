A Historic Visit, says Mongolian Ambassador

Prior to the visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen to Mongolia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Kingdom of Bhutan, Ganbold Dambajav, spoke to MONTSAME, Mongolian National News Agency about relations and cooperation between the two countries and the unique lifestyle and customs of Bhutanese people, on July 6th, 2024.

We bring you what the Minister had to say about Bhutan and Mongolian relations. Mongolia and the Kingdom of Bhutan established diplomatic relations in 2012, twelve years ago. What were the favorable internal and external conditions required for establishing diplomatic relations at that time? What are the special characteristics of the diplomatic relations between our two countries?

Mongolia and the Kingdom of Bhutan have a long history of relations. The Bhutanese people say that they have Mongol ancestry. Historically, our two countries have been connected through Buddhism. In 1644, Mongolian warriors, in alliance with Tibetans, invaded Bhutan, as recorded in the history of Bhutan.

In 2008, the Kingdom of Bhutan transitioned to a constitutional monarchy and began implementing a policy to expand its foreign policy. Under this policy, Bhutan established diplomatic relations with Mongolia on January 18, 2012.

Interestingly, we have many similarities in customs, traditional costumes, food, and drink. Based on these similarities, as well as our shared historical ties, culture, traditions, and religion, we have extensive opportunities to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in politics, economy, trade, people-to-people ties, and tourism.

In June 2024, Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Mongolia, presented his Letter of Credence to President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. He is the first Ambassador from Bhutan to Mongolia. In general, Bhutan’s foreign policy appears quite peculiar, doesn’t it?

Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel has rich experience in politics and diplomacy, having served under the 4th King of Bhutan for over 30 years. Currently, Mr. Vetsop Namgyel is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Republic of India.

He has held this position for 16 years and is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi, India. The Ambassador is regarded as the “General Ambassador” among us.

He works in New Delhi with concurrent accreditation to Japan, and Singapore. Appointing him as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Mongolia is a clear sign of Bhutan placing great significance on expanding its relations and cooperation with its spiritual neighbor, Mongolia.

The Kingdom of Bhutan attaches utmost importance to its foreign relations. However, Bhutan has diplomatic relations with about 50 countries. Out of the 193 Member States of the United Nations, Bhutan has diplomatic relations with a little over 50 countries. Furthermore, Bhutan is a member of only a few international organizations, such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and UNESCO. Interestingly, the Kingdom of Bhutan, a landlocked developing country between two great powers similar to Mongolia, has joined the International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries (ITTLLDC) based in Ulaanbaatar, the Capital City of Mongolia, and has supported it since its inception. Therefore, King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will observe the ITTLLDC’s operations during his State Visit to Mongolia.

You mentioned that Mongolia and the Kingdom of Bhutan have many similarities in history, culture, traditions, religion, and way of life. What is the most important area of cooperation in developing a strong partnership between the two countries?

Like Mongolia, Bhutan is a landlocked country located between two great powers, coexisting peacefully with Mother Nature, having a small population, and sharing similar geographic features, religion, and way of life. The two countries are connected by the common values of parliamentary democracy. So, I believe that Mongolia can deepen friendly relations and cooperation with the Kingdom of Bhutan by increasing political dialogue, maintaining the frequency of high and the highest level visits, intensifying trade and economic cooperation, and expanding cooperation in culture, education, environment, tourism, health, science, and animal husbandry based on National Security Concept of Mongolia and Concept of Mongolia’s Foreign Policy.

Could you please share your first impressions on visiting Bhutan for the first time after being assigned there?

When I first visited Bhutan, the first thing I saw was, of course, the towering peaks of the Himalayas from the plane. The experience of flying between these mountains, followed by the plane’s sudden descent and landing amidst them, was also surreal.

When I landed in Bhutan, the friendliness and hospitality of the people, who resembled Mongolians in appearance, customs, and traditional costumes, made me feel as if I was in my home country. I felt the cool climate and gentle breeze. Perhaps it was also because I had come from the sweltering heat of India. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Bhutan is not excessively hot in the summer and remains warm in the winter. The annual average temperature of the country ranges from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius. The names in Bhutan, such as Dorj and Tseren among men, and Dulmaa and Bumaa among women, were common and reminded me of Mongolian names, which made me feel very close to the people.

During my tenure in Bhutan, I noticed that literature, religion, customs, traditional costumes, temple rituals, music, and dance, which are integral parts of Bhutanese national culture and education, prominently reflect the development of national culture.

Many Bhutanese people often say, “We have Mongol ancestry.” Whether in public or private organizations, restaurants, or elsewhere, the Royal Family’s photographs and Buddha shrines are respectfully displayed in a place of honor. The people of Bhutan are peaceful, calm, and happy. Bhutanese children are said to be born with “blue spots” like Mongolians. Furthermore, like us, they drink suutei tsai (milk tea), eat boortsog (fried dough), and consume a lot of tsagaan idee (dairy products) made from yak milk. They also enjoy archery, which is a national sport in Bhutan, similar to us.

What do you anticipate from the State Visit by His Majesty the King of Bhutan to Mongolia? What potential outcomes could bring this visit?

We are preparing for the State Visit of King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen of Bhutan Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck to Mongolia at the invitation of President of Mongolia H.E. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

Of course, the Visit is a remarkable and notable event in our bilateral relations as it marks the first State Visit of the King of Bhutan to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. There are a total of 34 monarchies in the world, four of which are in Asia. In Mongolia’s modern history, the Shah of Iran visited Mongolia in the 1970s, and the Emir of Kuwait visited the country in 1995 and 2007. Therefore, the visit of the King of Bhutan will mark the third State Visit by a foreign monarch to Mongolia.

The State Visit of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck to Mongolia will be of high significance in bringing Mongolia-Bhutan relations and cooperation to a new level and consolidating the goals of the “Third Neighbor” foreign policy of Mongolia.

During the State Visit, the two sides will sign a number of documents to foster cooperation between the two countries in culture, education, health, and agriculture. The two parties will also finalize decisions made during the reciprocal visits of Foreign Ministers of the two countries in 2016-2018. I am confident that the first State Visit of King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema from the Kingdom of Bhutan, the “Land of the Thunder Dragon,” to Mongolia, during the Year of the Dragon, will elevate relations and cooperation between the people of the two countries.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu