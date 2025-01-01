A Hard Year’s Labour

Assessment of MoICE’s activities across the board in the bygone year

In 2024, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) undertook a series of impactful initiatives and collaborations that shaped Bhutan’s economic and labor landscape. These milestones reflect the ministry’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing governance across its domains.

The year began with the Department of Labour (DoL) issuing a critical public advisory to address unauthorized transfers of foreign workers. Highlighting compliance with the Labour and Employment Act of 2007, the DoL emphasized that any movement of foreign workers to different employers, job sites, or roles required the explicit permission of the Chief Labour Administrator (CLA). Temporary transfers within districts needed DoL approval, while permanent changes also mandated clearance from the Department of Immigration (DoI).

Additionally, supported by the JICA Bhutan Office, the DoL introduced three essential guidelines to safeguard worker rights and address workplace hazards. These guidelines focused on workplace accident investigation and reporting, occupational disease reporting, and worker compensation.

The Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) also made strides by launching the Spring Board Plus Startup Acceleration programme for its 2024 cohort. In collaboration with UNDP Bhutan and Citi Foundation, this initiative aimed to empower emerging entrepreneurs with resources and mentorship.

While February remained comparatively somber, March marked the release of the Bhutan Labour Market Assessment Report 2024, a comprehensive study examining the challenges and opportunities in the labor market post-pandemic. Presented by Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, the Minister of MoICE, alongside World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck, the report provided actionable recommendations to address workforce development.

Simultaneously, the Department of Media, Creative Industry, and Intellectual Property (DOMCIIP) hosted a national stakeholders’ consultation on draft National Geographical Indication (GI) Rules. Additionally, the MoICE revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the storage and handling of liquefied petroleum gas at outlets, ensuring improved safety standards.

In April, the 9th Commerce Secretary Level Meeting (CSLM) between Bhutan and Bangladesh was held in Thimphu. Recognizing the pandemic’s impact on trade, both countries pledged to deepen economic ties and explore opportunities in tourism, agriculture, and trade facilitation. Key discussions also focused on revising the Preferential Trade Agreement to enhance bilateral commerce.

The month of May saw Bhutan’s active participation in international events. Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji represented Bhutan at the 3rd World Tourism Industry Conference and the 39th Seoul International Travel Fair in South Korea. Discussions centered on enhancing air connectivity and marketing Bhutan as a premier travel destination.

The 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Bhutan and Thailand followed shortly after in Thimphu. Delegates explored economic cooperation across sectors like agriculture, tourism, and handicrafts, paving the way for the first round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

June marked the launch of the REVIVE program by the DoEE, aimed at facilitating the reintegration of Bhutanese returning from abroad. The program offered comprehensive support, including career guidance and psycho-social assistance, ensuring a smoother transition back into the domestic workforce.

The DoEE announced the resumption of the Youth Engagement and Livelihood Program (YELP), an initiative designed to enhance employability among young job seekers transitioning from educational institutions.

In September, Indian Commerce Secretary Shri Sunil Barthwal met with Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji in Thimphu during the CSLM. Discussions focused on bolstering trade and investment partnerships between the two nations. Later, the MoICE minister engaged with Bhutan’s ambassadors and consuls in key cities to update them on policy initiatives concerning trade, tourism, and creative industries.

October highlighted Bhutan’s aspirations for innovation. At the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in New Delhi, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji underscored Bhutan’s development goals and emphasized the need for investment partnerships. A national task force was also established to prepare for Bhutan’s inclusion in the Global Innovation Index (GII) Rankings starting in 2025.

Meanwhile, the DOMCIIP announced Thimphu Design Week 2025, an initiative to position Bhutan as a hub for innovative design. Concurrently, YELP was officially launched, reinforcing the ministry’s focus on youth employment.

November witnessed Bhutan hosting the South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Trade Facilitation Working Group meeting. Delegates from member countries including India and Bangladesh convened in Thimphu to discuss customs modernization, trade barrier reduction, and cross-border e-commerce enhancement.

December concluded with Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji’s participation in the 29th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi. The event brought together global leaders to discuss economic collaboration. The third round of FTA negotiations between Bhutan and Thailand also took place, yielding substantial progress in finalizing agreements and chapters.

The milestones achieved by MoICE in 2024 highlight a year of progress and collaboration. From advancing labor rights and youth empowerment to fostering international trade and innovation, the ministry demonstrated a steadfast commitment to Bhutan’s economic resilience and growth. These initiatives not only strengthened Bhutan’s position in the global arena but also laid the groundwork for a prosperous and inclusive future.

By Sherab Dorji from Thimphu