A Global School Rises in Thimphu: Bhutan’s Bold Partnership with EtonHouse

Bhutan is preparing to take a decisive step into the global education arena. In a move that signals a major shift in the country’s education landscape, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has confirmed that Bhutan’s first full-fledged international school will be established at the former Kelki School campus in Thimphu, in partnership with EtonHouse—one of Asia’s most prominent international education providers headquartered in Singapore.

The announcement marks more than the launch of a new school. It represents Bhutan’s strategic response to a rapidly globalising world—one in which talent mobility, international expertise, and globally competitive education are becoming essential to national development.

Partnership at the Final Threshold

According to MoESD, the partnership agreement with EtonHouse is now in the final stages of processing and is expected to be signed shortly, clearing the way for immediate redevelopment of the campus.

“The partnership agreement with EtonHouse is in the final stages of processing and is expected to be signed shortly,” a ministry official said. “All preparatory work has been completed, and infrastructure redevelopment at the site is expected to commence soon.”

The former Kelki School facilities, secured by the government in late 2025, will be repurposed where feasible, with extensive redevelopment carried out to meet international school standards. The Royal Government of Bhutan has already allocated Nu 300 million as initial capital for construction and campus redevelopment, a strong signal of state commitment to the project.

Once operational, EtonHouse will assume full responsibility for the operation and management of the school, including academic delivery, staffing, and day-to-day administration.

Who Is EtonHouse—and Why It Matters

EtonHouse is no ordinary education provider. Headquartered in Singapore, the group operates more than 100 schools across eight countries, educating over 25,000 students globally. In Singapore alone, its schools serve children from over 60 nationalities.

Known for its emphasis on inquiry-based learning, international-mindedness, and strong academic outcomes, EtonHouse has built a reputation for producing globally competitive students while adapting to local cultural contexts.

Its arrival in Bhutan places Thimphu on the global international education map—and sends a message to the world that Bhutan is ready to host international professionals, institutions, and families.

“This partnership is about positioning Bhutan for the future,” said a senior official familiar with the project. “Education is infrastructure—just as important as roads, power, and digital connectivity.”

A Global Curriculum with Bhutanese Roots

The international school will offer EtonHouse’s own curriculum aligned with the Cambridge framework, with students sitting for internationally recognised Cambridge board examinations. This opens pathways to universities worldwide and places Bhutanese students on equal footing with peers in major global cities.

At the same time, the ministry has stressed that national priorities will not be compromised.

Bhutanese students enrolled at the school will be required to study Dzongkha and Bhutanese history to ensure grounding in Bhutanese language, culture, and values.

“This is not about importing an education system wholesale,” a ministry official said. “It is about blending global standards with Bhutanese identity.”

The school will also aim to provide specialised educational support for children with special needs—an area where Bhutan’s current education system has limited capacity. MoESD Minister Yeezang De Thapa has highlighted inclusivity as a key objective of the new institution.

Who the School Is For—and Why Now

MoESD said the international school is primarily intended to serve the children of professionals and experts working on major national initiatives, including the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). While many of these professionals are expected to be based in Thimphu in the initial years, their work will directly support GMC’s development.

“This is about creating an enabling environment,” said an official involved in the GMC project. “If we want world-class experts to contribute to Bhutan’s transformation, their families must have world-class education options.”

Beyond GMC-linked professionals, the school will cater to expatriate families already living in Bhutan, as well as Bhutanese parents seeking an international education pathway for their children—without sending them abroad at a young age.

EtonHouse has also expressed interest in establishing a similar international school at the Gelephu Mindfulness City once development there is more fully established, potentially creating a new education corridor between Thimphu and southern Bhutan.

Fees, Access, and Scholarships

The school will operate on a fee-paying basis, but the government has confirmed that a concessional fee structure will be applied for Bhutanese students. While official fees for the Thimphu campus have not yet been announced, EtonHouse’s international tuition rates elsewhere range from approximately USD 27,000 to USD 40,000 per year.

Officials acknowledged that affordability remains a sensitive issue.

“This is why concessions and scholarships are central to the model,” an MoESD official said.

EtonHouse is expected to offer merit-based scholarships covering 25, 50, 75, or 100 percent of tuition fees. These scholarships, typically awarded for one year and renewable based on academic performance, are intended to promote merit-based access for high-performing Bhutanese students. They usually cover tuition and capital levies, though additional costs such as books, uniforms, and examination fees are not included.

Admissions will prioritise children of expatriates and experts working on GMC-related projects, followed by other expatriate families and Bhutanese students.

Raising the Stakes for Bhutanese Education

The ministry has emphasised that the international school is not intended to undermine existing schools, but to strengthen Bhutan’s overall education ecosystem.

“The government’s role is to ensure a fair and well-regulated education system, not to manage competition,” the ministry said. “The international school will operate under the same regulatory framework as other private schools.”

Existing private schools will continue to function freely, offering families a range of educational options. However, many observers believe the arrival of EtonHouse will raise expectations—and standards—across the sector.

Modern science laboratories, arts studios, sports facilities, and internationally benchmarked teaching methods are expected to set new reference points for quality.

A Signal Beyond the Classroom

At a time when countries around the world are competing fiercely for talent, investment, and ideas, Bhutan’s decision to partner with a global education provider carries symbolic weight.

This is not just a school. It is a signal—to international professionals, investors, and Bhutanese youth—that the country is preparing for a more interconnected, competitive future.

Critics warn of inequality and elitism. Supporters counter that isolation is a greater risk.

“The real question is not whether Bhutan should engage with global education,” said an education analyst in Thimphu. “It is whether we can afford not to.”

As bulldozers prepare to enter the former Kelki School campus and final signatures await ink, Bhutan stands at an educational crossroads. The EtonHouse partnership may well shape how the next generation of Bhutanese students see the world, and how the world sees Bhutan.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu