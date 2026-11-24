Women in Khatoed are learning to cultivate Nameko mushrooms, turning a seasonal forest delicacy into a potential source of livelihood

Ask anyone in Gasa District’s Khatoed Gewog about Mapjog Shamu, and they will tell you what the name means: the mushroom that sent a son-in-law home disappointed.

Sonam Dem, 64, knows the story behind the mushroom’s name. During a son-in-law’s first visit to his in-laws’ home, he was served a curry made with Nameko mushrooms. As he tried to eat, the slippery mushrooms kept slipping from his fingers, embarrassing him. Disappointed, he eventually left the house. The mushroom came to be known as Mapjog Shamu.

For generations, Mapjog Shamu has been gathered from the forests and enjoyed as a local delicacy. Today, Sonam Dem and 11 other members of Khatoed Rangzhin Sanam Detshen are bringing it closer to home by cultivating it in their backyards.

The initiative is opening up new possibilities for the group, particularly the women, who are learning new skills and exploring mushroom cultivation as an alternative source of household income.

Women at the forefront

Women make up 10 of the group’s 12 members and are also taking the lead in developing the technical skills needed to sustain the initiative.

All three members who received specialised training in mushroom spawn production at the National Mushroom Centre (NMC) in Thimphu are women.

Among them is Tshering Zam, 45, who says the most valuable skill she gained from the training was learning to prepare mushroom spawn independently.

The group procures primary spawn, known as Seed A, from NMC and uses it as starter material to produce additional spawn under controlled conditions.

“Now we can produce spawn for other mushrooms too using the same method,” Tshering Zam says.

The knowledge is not limited to Nameko cultivation. It can also be applied to other mushroom varieties the group may want to explore, reducing its dependence on externally supplied spawn.

Sonam Dem, who has been a member since the group was formed, has remained committed despite some members leaving. Through experience, she has learnt to select suitable logs for mushroom cultivation and identify which ones produce better yields.

She is also keen to pass on her knowledge and skills to younger villagers interested in taking up mushroom cultivation.

A small harvest, but a big surprise

Sonam Zam, 55, harvested about five kilograms of Nameko from her first crop. She did not sell the mushrooms but shared them with her neighbours and dried a bowlful for later use.

Her neighbours were pleasantly surprised to learn that Nameko, traditionally collected from the forest, could also be grown in a greenhouse.

The first harvest also taught Sonam Zam the importance of timely harvesting. Nameko needs to be harvested about three days after maturity. If left longer, it turns black and becomes more susceptible to insect infestation.

Today, each participating household cultivates mushrooms in its own greenhouse, with approximately 600 billets per household. Although the group initially started cultivating collectively, labour constraints eventually led members to manage cultivation individually.

According to group chairperson Chador Tshering, the initiative offers an important advantage over collecting wild mushrooms. While wild Nameko is available only during a particular season, cultivated mushrooms can be harvested according to their growth cycle, allowing more predictable production.

The first harvest has demonstrated that Nameko can be cultivated locally. The next challenge is producing enough to make it commercially viable.

Saving the forest while using it

The project introduced two mushroom cultivation methods: growing mushrooms on bed logs and using sawdust-based substrates.

The logs are sourced from the community forest, while the sawdust-based method makes use of sawdust from different types of wood, including fallen trees and timber residues. This provides an alternative growing medium, helping reduce dependence on freshly harvested logs while making productive use of wood that would otherwise go to waste.

To support the cultivation methods, the project funded the procurement of a wood chipper for sawdust production. It also procured major equipment for mushroom spawn preparation, including an autoclave and a laminar cabinet.

Greenhouses and drip irrigation kits were also procured through the project, alongside the construction of a semi-permanent shed for wood chipping and sawdust production. The group plans to replace harvested oak trees with saplings.

Beyond mushrooms

To prevent post-harvest losses, the project also provided each member with a multifunctional dryer.

Although intended primarily for mushrooms, members are already using the dryers to process chillies, beans and other vegetables. This has extended the usefulness of the equipment beyond the mushroom initiative, even before the group has established a market for Nameko.

“If we get a large quantity of mushrooms, we can dry them and package them to sell,” Sonam Dem says.

The initiative is supported by a grant of USD 48,000 through the COMDEKS Phase 4 programme under the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP), implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan. It aims to diversify livelihoods and promote the sustainable use of community forest resources.

As the group gains experience in cultivation, members are also looking beyond production. They recognise that technical training alone will not guarantee business success and are looking to improve packaging, labelling, marketing and basic bookkeeping.

According to the chairperson, finding a reliable market for Nameko remains the group’s biggest challenge.

Damcho Dorji, 41, recalls that members struggled to sell reishi mushrooms until the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock stepped in. They eventually sold about 80 kilograms at Nu 2,500 a kilogram.

The group hopes for similar support in marketing Nameko and sees potential demand from Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Besides Nameko, members also grow reishi, Hericium and shiitake mushrooms. Menjong Sorig Pharmaceutical Corporation collects reishi for its medicinal properties.

For households that depend on potatoes as an important source of cash income, Nameko offers another possibility for diversifying their livelihoods.

The first five-kilogram harvest may be modest, but it represents a beginning for the women who are learning to cultivate, process and eventually market a mushroom traditionally gathered from the forest. What was once a seasonal delicacy is now finding a place in their backyards, along with the possibility of a new source of income.

Nidup Lhamo, Gasa