A Call to Bhutanese Women: Parliament Isn’t Complete Without You

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, March 8, 2025, let us take pride in the remarkable strides Bhutanese women have made. They stand equally represented, empowered, and resolute. It is a moment to thank our visionary leaders and civil society organizations like RENEW, the Tarayana Foundation, and the National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) for their unwavering contributions in making this possible.

But as we celebrate, there is a haunting question that lingers—a question that reminds us of Mrs. Hiranyamayee Lama. In June 1979, she etched her name into Bhutan’s history as the first elected woman representative in the National Assembly. From the heart of Chengmari Sub-Division, she rose—a lone woman among men—a trailblazer who defied the unwritten rule that politics was not for women. She was a beacon of possibility, a living testament to the untapped potential of Bhutanese women. Yet, if she were here today, her heart would break. What would she witness? A Parliament still deaf to the voices of women!

Look around Bhutan, and you will see women everywhere—empowered, leading businesses, shaping policies, and steering key institutions. They are innovators, strategists, and leaders. Yet, the doors of Parliament remain closed to them. Only two women sit among the 47 members of the National Assembly. The National Council fares slightly better with just three members—two of whom were appointed by His Majesty the King.

The reasons? They’ve been debated, analyzed, and discussed—excuses veiled in rhetoric and tradition. But the truth is simple and undeniable: Parliament is still not a space where women belong.

We know that Bhutanese women are not just capable of holding seats in Parliament—they are capable of leading, transforming, and fortifying this nation. But capability alone is not enough. Women must step forward.

There are no legal barriers. The doors to leadership stand wide open. Yet, something holds them back. Is it doubt, fear, or the crushing weight of societal expectations that whisper, “Leadership is not for you”?

The question is no longer can women lead? The question is: will they rise? Will they claim their place—not just for themselves, but for the women and future of Bhutan?

The absence of women in politics isn’t about capability—it’s a battle against the deep-seated traditions and mindsets that have defined a woman’s role for centuries. These outdated beliefs, passed down through generations, have cast shadows over what women can achieve. But in the 21st century, when we stand on the brink of flying cars, space exploration, and artificial intelligence, these old excuses hold no weight.

When the world is evolving at an unparalleled pace, we cannot cling to stereotypes that stifle progress. We talk about groundbreaking innovations, but still, we overlook the potential of half our population. The future demands a new vision—one where women sit at the table, shaping the future, driving change, and dismantling the barriers that have held them back for far too long.

A great deal has been done for Bhutanese women. The test now is: Will they step forward? Will they don the robes of politicians and contest in elections, not just to fill a seat but to transform the course of this nation? The challenge is before them. The question is: will they rise?