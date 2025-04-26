A Bond Strengthened: King Rama X’s Visit to Bhutan Marks a Historic Milestone

The official State Visit of Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand, to Bhutan has been heralded as a landmark chapter in the annals of diplomatic relations between the two nations. This momentous occasion marks the first official foreign visit by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn since ascending the Thai throne—an act rich in symbolism, reflecting not only the profound respect but also the enduring bonds of friendship that unite Bhutan and Thailand.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay expressed the nation’s deep honor in receiving Their Majesties. “Among all the countries in the world, His Majesty the King of Thailand has chosen to grace Bhutan with his first official State Visit,” he remarked. “This choice speaks volumes—it is a testament to the mutual admiration, the shared values, and the heartfelt connection between our two nations. This is not merely a diplomatic engagement; it is a historic milestone and a celebration of a cherished and growing partnership.”

Echoing the sentiments of unity and celebration, prominent voices from both Kingdoms hailed the Royal Visit as a historic epoch in the annals of their bilateral relations—an extraordinary opportunity to deepen cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors.

In an interview with BBS Channel 3, Henry Ho—recipient of Bhutan’s National Order of Merit (Gold) and former Honorary Consul-General of Bhutan—underscored the profound significance of the occasion. “This Royal Visit will be a powerful catalyst in strengthening the bond between our two nations,” he declared. “The opportunities for collaboration are vast, spanning wellness, hospitality, agri-tech, information technology, and construction—particularly within the visionary scope of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project.”

Highlighting Bhutan’s rich, yet still largely untapped, potential, Mr. Ho turned his attention to the Kingdom’s jewellery sector. “Bhutan possesses a remarkable cultural heritage and extraordinary artistic talent,” he noted. “Yet, its jewellery industry remains in its infancy. I sincerely hope that Thai and broader Asian enterprises will recognize this hidden gem and invest in nurturing its immense promise.”

Dr. Youngyuth Mayalarp, President of the Thai Lifestyle Medicine and Wellbeing Association, hailed the Royal Visit as nothing short of “monumental and historic.” Emphasizing the deep spiritual and cultural kinship shared by Thailand and Bhutan, he expressed confidence that this momentous occasion would serve as a powerful spark for enhanced collaboration in the medical and wellness sectors. “The ties between our Royal Families have always been a source of strength and inspiration,” he said. “And with this visit, they will only deepen further.”

Echoing this sentiment on BBS Channel 3, Toom Promkutkeo, former Photo Editor of Hello! Magazine Thailand, described the Royal Visit as “a beautiful and heartfelt gesture” by His Majesty the King of Thailand—made all the more poignant by his decision to choose Bhutan as the very first country he visited in his official capacity. “It speaks volumes about the warmth and respect shared between our nations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Natworapal Rachael Watcharabul, President of Rajamangala University of Technology, highlighted the enduring academic bond between the two Kingdoms. “In 2012, our university proudly conferred an honorary doctorate in Environmental Studies upon His Majesty the King of Bhutan,” he noted. “Since 2013, we have awarded ten full scholarships annually to Bhutanese students.” He emphasized that the Royal Visit would pave the way for even deeper collaboration in higher education—including faculty exchanges, joint research, and institutional partnerships—especially in alignment with the transformative vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative.

Dr. Chutima Sudjanya, International Affairs Officer at Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon (RMUTP), echoed the growing chorus of admiration, stating that the Royal Visit would serve to further cement educational and institutional ties between the two Kingdoms. “This historic moment will deepen our academic bridges and open new avenues for collaboration,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand, reflected on the deeper meaning behind the Royal Visit. “His Majesty’s decision to choose Bhutan as the destination for his first official State Visit is more than a diplomatic gesture,” he said. “It is a powerful symbol of the profound and enduring bond between our monarchs and our peoples. This is not just a visit—it is a celebration of shared values, cultural kinship, and mutual reverence.”

Ven. Dr. Phra Sophonvachirabhorn, Assistant Abbot of the iconic Wat Arunrajavararam, described the visit as a significant leap forward in spiritual diplomacy. “This moment marks a new chapter in our Buddhist partnership,” he said. “We are filled with hope and anticipation for deeper cooperation in spiritual and religious initiatives between our two sacred traditions.”

The Thai community in Bhutan also expressed heartfelt pride and joy. Orawee Taftiang, a dance production instructor with DSP, shared her emotion with BBS Channel 3: “It is a blessing to witness two great kings united in friendship and vision.” Nongnaphas Kaemanuchade, a TICA volunteer with the One Gewog One Product (OGOP) initiative, added with warmth, “I hope Their Majesties experience the full beauty and serenity of Bhutan. This visit will not only strengthen diplomatic ties—it will touch hearts and inspire unity.”

Venus Pugdeekong, a DSP landscape design instructor based in Punakha, described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime moment. “It is a rare and deeply humbling opportunity to witness the Royal Family up close,” she said. “I feel truly honored.”

Echoing this sentiment from the quiet valleys of Haa, TICA volunteer Sukrit Srithong shared his heartfelt excitement. “It’s my first time seeing His Majesty,” he said, his voice filled with awe. “I feel both exhilarated and deeply humbled.”

In the capital city of Thimphu, Issaree Ackarahiranwiru, a DSP instructor specializing in nail spa and eyelash extension, expressed her elation: “I’m incredibly happy and excited about this Royal Visit. It fills us with pride.”

Speaking to Thai media, Her Excellency Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, underscored the profound importance of this visit. “This is the first State Visit abroad in the current reign—making it a historic milestone not only for Thailand and Bhutan, but for the legacy of both monarchies,” she said. “His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn had once visited Bhutan as Crown Prince in 1991, shortly after diplomatic relations were formally established. To return now, as King, carries deep symbolic meaning.”

She continued, “Our royal families have long shared a bond of mutual respect and affection. This visit not only honors that legacy but breathes new life into it. The entire nation of Thailand is watching with pride and reverence, as this auspicious occasion brings our peoples even closer together.”

Recalling a moment of historic significance, Her Excellency Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, reflected on His Majesty the King of Bhutan’s visit to Thailand in 2006, when His Majesty was still Crown Prince. She noted that the Bhutanese King has held a place of admiration in the hearts of the Thai people ever since he attended the grand celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

She has said that His Majesty is revered not only as a monarch, but as a deeply humble and grounded individual—qualities that make him immensely charismatic in the eyes of the Thai people.

She emphasized that while many esteemed members of the Thai Royal Family have visited Bhutan over the years, this occasion marks something extraordinary. She has underlined that this State Visit by a reigning monarch is not merely ceremonial—it signals the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations. It carries with it a renewed sense of purpose, a stronger narrative, and a deeper resonance between our two nations.

The Ambassador also highlighted the long-standing ties between the Royal Families by recalling the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, the beloved elder sister of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who journeyed to Bhutan in 1988. “Her Royal Highness was so inspired by Bhutan’s beauty and spiritual charm that she penned Bhutan: Green Island on Land in 1989,” the Ambassador noted. “It remains one of the earliest and most treasured Thai literary references on Bhutan.”

In the same interview, she mentioned that beginning next year, the Princess Maha Chakri Award will be given to a Bhutanese teacher for the first time. The award is presented to outstanding and dedicated teachers from ASEAN member states and certain countries with schools involved in the Children and Youth Development Project. “All these reflect the bonds of friendship and goodwill that have been nurtured by our royal families,” the Ambassador has said.

Since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989, the Kingdoms of Bhutan and Thailand have steadily cultivated a relationship rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations. Over the decades, their cooperation has flourished across diverse domains—trade, culture, education, and sustainable development—laying a strong and enduring foundation for bilateral partnership.

At the heart of this bond lies a profound spiritual connection, nourished by shared Buddhist values and a deep reverence for harmony and compassion. The friendship between the peoples of both nations continues to blossom, enriched by cultural affinity and a spirit of solidarity.

As Bhutan opens its heart to warmly welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand, this historic State Visit emerges as a powerful emblem of goodwill—a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a beacon of promise for an even deeper, more vibrant cooperation in the years ahead.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu