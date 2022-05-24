90% of procedures completed for registration: Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa

Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa is a new party that is preparing to contest in the 2023 elections

The Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) has almost completed 90% of the procedures, including the selection of candidates, to register the party with the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) to contest in the 2023 elections.

This was divulged by Dr. Chenga Tshering, who is a core founder and the vice president of the DTT.

He said that they expect to formally register the party by the coming week.

Meanwhile, DTT had its party convention on May 2nd where the party’s president, Kinga Tshering, and vice president Dr. Chenga Tshering were elected and the charter was also endorsed. Similarly during the convention, the executive committee was formed.

When asked about the party’s goal, Dr. Chenga Thering indicated that they want to make changes and build an economic recovery plan.

“Our top priorities include an economic recovery plan, solving youth unemployment issues and self-sufficiency. The pandemic has hampered these things significantly and our party’s goal is to resolve them since they are the driving force and if the economy recovers, everything will fall into places on its own,” he said.

According to him, DTT’s manifesto will be based on people’s participation. The manifesto and pledges will be decided and discussed with the public and they would be on practical facts and requirements.

“Normally the party forms the manifesto, but in DTT’s case we are not doing it. As per our slogan, Druk Thuendrel, it will be based on consultation with the people. We are going to consult the people in the gewogs, chiwogs and also at a higher level with different stakeholders. So the manifesto will come only after that,” the vice president said.

Although the party has confirmed 32 candidates so far, Dr. Chenga Thering said it has also been inundated with requests to join the party.

“Another thing about the DTT is that candidates’ selection is very strict; we have a separate committee to select the candidates,” he said, adding that the party has chosen people from various fields and backgrounds with at least 5-10 years of experience.

“We have a mix of young and experienced individuals to balance things out,” he said.

It was also divulged that there are presently three female candidates with the party.

“We want to select a minimum of six to nine women candidates, but there aren’t many coming forward, and even if there are, the selection candidate standards limit it,” the vice president said.

Dr. Chenga Tshering said that the work to form the party or DTT started almost two years ago.

“We have been working hard and professionally since then; looking at how we can best serve the people by touring every corner of the country,” he said.

According to him, some members, supporters and organizers and even former members of other political parties have joined the DTT.

The vice president said that the party has several plans to fulfill its goals, which would be included in the manifesto.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu