72 killed in vehicle accidents till September, 2024

The country reported 814 vehicle accidents as of September 2024. According to the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) report, a total of 72 people died in motor vehicle accidents up to September 2024, and 448 were injured. This figure is 248 fewer accident cases compared to the previous year.

Of the 72 fatalities, 66 were male and six female, with 324 males and 124 females injured in 2024 up to September. Bhutan recorded 780 accident cases in 2022 and 745 in 2021, with 104 fatalities and 636 injuries in 2023, while 79 people died and 547 were injured in 2022. In 2021, 71 people died and 401 were injured, according to RBP data. Accidents in 2021 totaled 745.

In 2024, Division III, Phuentsholing reported the highest number of vehicle accidents, with 16 cases, while the highest number of injuries was reported from the Traffic Division (Thimphu), with 148 cases, followed by Division II, Wangdue, with 52 cases. Phuentsholing also reported the highest male fatalities, with 10 male deaths in accidents. The most injuries were recorded in the Traffic Division, with 106 males and 42 females injured. The lowest number of fatalities was reported in Division IV, Samtse, and Division XIV, Trashiyangtse, with one case each.

The second-highest number of fatalities was reported from Division VIII, Samdrup Jongkhar, with nine deaths. In 2023, Division X, Mongar, reported the highest number of fatalities, with 18 deaths in vehicle accidents, while Thimphu reported the highest number of injuries with 163 cases. Trashiyangtse reported the lowest fatalities, and Bumthang had the fewest injuries, with only five cases.

According to the RBP report, of the 814 motor vehicle accidents in 2024, 27 cases were chargesheeted, 342 cases were compromised, and 601 cases were withdrawn. In 2023, out of 1,062 reported cases, 35 were chargesheeted, 435 were compromised, and 899 were withdrawn.

In 2024, nine fatalities and 26 injuries were reported in the Samdrup Jongkhar Division, while three fatalities and 22 injuries were reported in the Gelephu Division. The motor vehicle accident rate increased in the Samdrup Jongkhar Division, with seven fatalities and 19 injuries in the previous year. However, accidents in the Gelephu Division decreased, with 12 fatalities and 40 injuries in 2023, as noted in the compiled RBP accident report.

Primary causes contributing to fatalities in motor vehicle accidents in Bhutan include drunk driving and speeding, along with distracted driving, unlicensed driving, overloading, adverse weather, mechanical failures, and pedestrian negligence. The Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA) and RBP conduct awareness programs to encourage responsible driving, recognizing that behavior change, beyond monetary penalties alone, is essential for reducing accidents. Pedestrians are also urged to use designated crossings.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu