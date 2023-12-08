6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme
An Ode to the former PM
The Lingmithang Experience
History written
Trending Now
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme

6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme

As of December 8, 2023, 6,694 youth have registered for Gyalsung.  Of the 6,694, 3729 are females and 2965 males.  

Further 15,941 have signed up for the program. Of the total signed up, 7,210 are male and 8,731 are female. According to a Gyalsung official, signing up is the requirement for creating a Gyalsung account by Bhutanese youth when they turn 15 years old.

Meanwhile, the Bhutanese youth born in 2005 and who attain the age of 18 this year can register for the Gyalsung training program online. The Gyalsung National Service website allows eligible youths to sign up and register for the program.

Signing up is the first step and creating an account on the portal.gyalsung.bt page. Those who attain the age of 18 must proceed to register after opening their account and then proceed to update their profile with their current address and guardian information.

However, there are some exemptions made for those individuals, including monks, physically and mentally unfit people, and pregnant women. They have to attach a document to support the exemption.

Further, if there are individuals who want to seek deferment, they should stand for postponement. An individual can seek deferment if they are 18 but in a lower class than twelve or are temporarily physically unfit during the time of registration. They also have to attach a document to support the deferment.

Gyalsung will also provide an opportunity for those who want to join Gyalsung earlier than the eligible age, but they must complete class XII and should get consent from their parents or guardians. 

The launch of the Gyalsung project in 2024 is poised to equip young Bhutanese with the personal attributes, discipline, and professional skills necessary for success in the 21st century. This not only promises to make them active contributors to the nation’s progress but also empowers them to forge their paths in life.

The registration for Gyalsung will remain open until 17 January 2024.  

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu 

Post Views: 77
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme
6,694 youth registers for Gyalsung Programme