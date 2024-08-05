61 new HIV cases detected in 2023

A total of 61 new HIV cases were detected in the country in 2023. Of these, 26 cases were diagnosed from January to June, and 35 cases were identified from July to December. This represents a decrease of 8 cases compared to the previous year, 2022. Despite this decrease, 2023 recorded the second-highest number of annual cases in the past seven years, compared to an average of 59 cases annually.

An official from the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that their target was to screen 1,140 individuals but only 935 were diagnosed, accounting for 82% of the target. Currently, there are 710 people living with HIV in the country. Among the 935 diagnosed individuals, 697 are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Of these, 509 patients have undergone Viral Load (VL) testing, with 427 cases achieving VL suppression. The viral load test measures the number of HIV viral particles per milliliter of blood. A low viral load indicates that treatment is effective, whereas a high viral load in a person on treatment may suggest issues with medication adherence or possible drug resistance.

The WHO official explained that monitoring viral load helps assess the effectiveness of treatment and aims to achieve viral load suppression. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of cases reported from 2017 until December 2022 stands at 935, with 710 people currently living with HIV in the country.

The official noted that one of the key challenges is bridging the diagnosis gap. “It is crucial to reach key populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, individuals who inject drugs, and those in prisons and other enclosed settings,” the official said, adding that globally, key populations are disproportionately affected by HIV.

According to UNAIDS, in 2022, the relative risk of acquiring HIV was 14 times higher for people who inject drugs, 23 times higher for gay men and other men who have sex with men, 9 times higher for sex workers, and 20 times higher for transgender women compared to the general population. Key populations face inequitable access to safe, effective, and high-quality HIV services, and encounter significant levels of stigma, discrimination, violence, human rights violations, and criminalization.

The official also highlighted that stigma and discrimination remain major barriers to accessing health services throughout the HIV continuum. “Significant obstacles such as police harassment, societal discrimination, and insufficient community-based services prevent key populations from receiving the care they need,” the official said.

Additionally, access to essential services is restricted at every stage of the healthcare continuum, leading to delayed HIV testing and poor uptake of preventative measures such as PrEP. “This decline in services has resulted in inadequate linkage to care and challenges in retaining individuals in long-term HIV care. Consequently, many individuals conceal their positive serostatus, which not only heightens their risk of acquiring and progressing the virus but also exposes them to increased violence and marginalization.”

The official also noted that these barriers significantly reduce access to vital opportunities in education, employment, and justice, exacerbating the challenges faced by affected individuals.

In the approach to HIV treatment, the concept of “Treat as Prevention—Undetectable = Untransmittable” (U=U) is gaining recognition as a crucial strategy in combating the epidemic. The official explained that this principle emphasizes that individuals living with HIV who adhere to their medication and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus to their sexual partners. “This understanding helps reduce the fear and stigma surrounding HIV and encourages more people to get tested and treated.”

Expecting parents are required to undergo HIV testing twice during pregnancy check-ups to ensure the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, congenital syphilis, and hepatitis B. Parents living with HIV who are planning to have children should adhere to HIV treatment and other care services to prevent transmission to their child.

The country reported 58 new HIV cases in 2017, followed by a slight decrease to 46 cases in 2018. In 2019, there was an increase to 60 new cases. The trend remained steady in 2020 and 2021, with both years recording 54 new HIV cases each. However, the highest number of detections in the past seven years occurred in 2022, with 79 new HIV cases reported.

By Nidup Lhamo, Paro