524 Candidates Register for Reintegration Program

Majority of returnees prefer Civil Service roles

As of mid-March 2025, 524 candidates have registered for Bhutan’s reintegration program, an initiative led by the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) to support Bhutanese returning from overseas by facilitating employment opportunities and skills development. However, Bhutanese living abroad have mixed views about the program.

A DoEE official stated, “Of the 524 registered candidates, 248 have already returned to Bhutan. The department has facilitated placement support for 18 candidates, including those seeking overseas employment under the overseas employment program.”

The official observed that a significant number of returnees prefer administrative roles within the civil service, likely due to factors such as job security, structured career progression, and familiarity with government operations. However, placement is not guaranteed and depends on multiple factors, including the availability of vacancies, the candidate’s qualifications, relevant work experience, and personal interests. The Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) works closely with various agencies to match returnees with suitable positions, ensuring that both individual aspirations and institutional needs are met.

Dechen Wangmo, 33, who recently moved from Perth to Wanaka, New Zealand, remains optimistic. “I’ll definitely return home someday. Initiatives like these make us feel valued and motivated to work harder so we can contribute when we return,” she said.

However, despite the government’s efforts, some Bhutanese abroad remain hesitant.

Ugyen, 35, currently in Brisbane, Australia, shared, “I heard about the reintegration program, but I’m not sure if I’ll take the opportunity. Some say the process involves extensive paperwork.” He added that many Bhutanese over 35 are considering moving to the United Kingdom and New Zealand instead of returning home.

A former civil servant living in Perth, Australia, expressed mixed feelings. Preparing to apply for a Temporary Resident Visa, Namgay, 30, said, “I feel motivated to return with government support, but I wonder if things will be different from when I was a civil servant. For now, I plan to apply for a Temporary Resident Visa.”

The National Reintegration Program (NRP) provides comprehensive assistance, including employment facilitation, redeployment opportunities, job placement support, referral services, and economic reintegration through entrepreneurship training and skills development.

The program plays a crucial role in helping returnees reintegrate into the workforce and community, fostering economic stability and personal empowerment.

REVIVE is an initiative by the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE), Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment to facilitate effective reintegration of individuals returning from overseas.

This form is developed to collect information on Bhutanese Overseas Returnees for the provision of support and services such as economic reintegration, psycho-social reintegration and career guidance and advocacy.

In April 2024, the Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay affirmed that Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA) can return and work in Bhutan, shedding lights on the qualms whether Bhutanese citizens living and studying abroad would be accommodated in the positions they were assuming before leaving the country.

“If those civil servants who resigned and left the country are contemplating on returning back home, it is good news for the country. I hope they would come back so that we can work together for the progress of the nation,” the PM said.

The PM said that the government will assess whether the slots are still vacant or not. Based on this assessment, the government will then discuss with relevant authorities, particularly with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), and do the needful.

As the number of returnees grows, the DoEE’s continued efforts will be vital in ensuring a smooth transition, enabling returnees to build meaningful careers while contributing to Bhutan’s progress.

The DoEE is committed to fostering meaningful employment opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship. It plays a pivotal role in job creation, particularly for youth, in alignment with the National Employment Policy (NEP) of 2013. The NEP outlines strategies to accelerate employment growth, enhance working conditions, and ensure equal opportunities while addressing the need for a skilled workforce.

To bridge the gap between job demand and supply, the Department provides comprehensive labor market services. This includes leveraging data from the labor market information system to offer high-quality job and talent-matching services. The aim is to support new job seekers in improving their employability through targeted engagement programs. Additionally, the Department actively promotes entrepreneurship as a viable alternative for job creation, empowering individuals to generate employment opportunities beyond traditional sectors.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu