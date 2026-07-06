41 Families Displaced as Floods Devastate Amochu Housing Colony

Torrential overnight rainfall on 28 June unleashed devastating floods across Phuentsholing, leaving 41 families displaced after the Amochu Housing Colony was inundated by floodwaters and debris that buried homes, destroyed property and severely damaged an ongoing housing project.

The flooding, triggered by intense rainfall in the upstream catchment, swept through the Torsa Housing area and parts of the town, submerging vehicles, flooding residential buildings and causing extensive destruction at one of the country’s largest public housing developments.

According to the National Housing Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL), five G+3 residential buildings and one single-storey structure at the Amochu Housing Colony were affected. While the residential blocks remain standing, the single-storey building was completely washed away.

The disaster has left dozens of families struggling to rebuild their lives. Of the 41 affected households, 13 families lost virtually all of their belongings as floodwaters and massive volumes of mud and debris engulfed the ground floors of the residential buildings.

The ground floors of all five apartment blocks were buried under thick layers of debris, while the basements and ground floors of several buildings under construction were also inundated, bringing work on the housing project to a standstill.

The contractor executing the project also suffered heavy losses, with construction materials either washed away or buried beneath flood deposits.

NHDCL officials said it is too early to determine the full extent of the structural damage or whether the affected buildings can be restored. A comprehensive technical assessment will only begin once the accumulated debris is cleared, a process expected to take considerable time.

Similarly, the financial cost of the disaster remains unknown, as engineers have yet to gain full access to the affected buildings and construction site.

In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, NHDCL provided essential household items and basic necessities to the 13 families who lost everything. The corporation has also appealed through its social media platforms for public support to assist those affected.

Fortunately, all the damaged residential buildings and the ongoing housing project are insured with the Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan Limited (RICBL), providing some financial protection as recovery efforts begin.

Responding to concerns over the cause of the flooding, NHDCL clarified that the disaster was not the result of inadequate drainage within the housing colony. Instead, officials attributed the incident to incessant rainfall upstream that generated an extraordinary volume of floodwater mixed with rocks, silt and debris.

The corporation noted that Phuentsholing Thromde had already constructed several check dams upstream to intercept debris flows. However, the intensity of the flood overwhelmed these protective structures, allowing massive quantities of debris to surge downstream and inundate the housing colony. Officials said the Thromde would be best placed to provide further details on the hydrological causes of the disaster.

For now, all 41 affected families have sought temporary shelter with relatives and friends. However, with uncertainty surrounding the safety and habitability of their homes, many may require alternative accommodation for an extended period.

Residents have appealed to NHDCL for housing assistance, and the corporation has assured them that the displaced families will receive priority consideration for available housing units.

Although no casualties were reported, the floods have left behind a trail of destruction, displaced dozens of families and underscored the growing vulnerability of Phuentsholing to increasingly intense weather events. As recovery begins, the focus now shifts from emergency response to rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods and helping affected families return to normalcy.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu