330 medical professionals resign between January – October 2023

However, information obtained by the paper shows there is more than what has been reported  

About 330 professionals from the Medical and Health Services Group have resigned between January- October 2023, according to the latest report from the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC). While there were 333 who submitted for resignation, three withdrew. 

From the 330, 312 resigned voluntarily, and nine superannuated. Five of them had to resign after completion of the contract while one was under compulsory retirement. Three are cases of death. 

However, information obtained by the paper shows that there is more than what the RCSC report says. Confirmed papers obtained show that more than 90 health employees have submitted for resignation from the National Medical Service (NMS). About 61 health professionals from different medical backgrounds have submitted their volunteer resignation from the NMS according to the Ministry of Health’s 7th Human Resource Committee (HRC) meeting.  More than 30 employees from the Medical and Health Services Group also have submitted for extraordinary leave (EOL).

From this, about 20 health professionals from Jigme Dorji Wangchuk National Referral Hospital have applied for voluntary resignation while 12 of them have applied for EOL.

Seven health staff from Paro Hospital have submitted applications to resign while two have applied for EOL.

Three staff nurses and one receptionist from Mongar Regional Referral Hospital have also submitted letters of resignation. The decision of the HRC for three staff will be approved within six months from the date of application while the resignation for the receptionist’s notice period is met.

Phuentsholing Hospital will lose five serving medical servants and one Pharmacy Technician from Khatoekha BHU I under Phuentsholing while three staff from Tsirang Hospital have submitted for resignation.

Three staff nurses and one receptionist from Mongar Regional Referral Hospital have submitted for volunteer resignation.

The HRC has approved the EOL tender for five staff nurses, two medical officers, one health assistant, and a deputy chief nutritionist from Gidakom Hospital.

In 2021, a total of 46 nurses had tendered their resignations from JDWNRH. The resignations and EOL figures for 2022 so far are equally alarming with 22 nurses already having resigned, and 10 more planning on quitting. Additionally, 18 have taken EOL, making the numbers much higher compared to past years.

Apart from the nurses, two doctors resigned from their posts in 2021 and 2022, while five doctors took EOL. Further, other clinical, and non-clinical professionals and support staff have also opted to resign from their positions in the hospital during the two years.

Meanwhile, about 3,900 civil servants have resigned from January -October 2023. More than 3,130 civil servants have resigned voluntarily to date from the total of resigned civil servants, 445 have been delinked and 148 resigned on contract completion while 109 were superannuated. 27 are death cases while 11 were terminated. 10 civil servants were made to resign under compulsory retirement and two by order.

The recently released annual report for 2022-2023 by the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has revealed an alarming surge in the rate of attrition within the Civil Service, which now stands at a staggering 16%. This sudden spike has created a significant gap in the workforce and has had a profound impact on several sectors, with senior positions and educational institutions being hit the hardest.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

