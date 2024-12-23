322 Corruption Reports received by ACC in 2023-24

Walk-in cases accounted for the most numbers of reports lodged

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) received a total of 322 corruption reports during the 2023-24 fiscal year (FY). This represents a 1.7% decrease compared to the previous year, with an average of 26.8 reports per month, down from the previous year’s monthly average of 28.5.

This year, walk-in reporting emerged as the most popular method, accounting for 124 cases. This trend reflects growing trust and confidence in face-to-face interactions, as individuals view direct engagement as a more reliable and effective way to address corruption. Conversely, social media platforms like WeChat and WhatsApp (Juenlam ACC) were the least preferred options for reporting.

Meanwhile, the myACC application received 23 corruption reports during the year, indicating a growing interest in digital tools that enhance accessibility and convenience. The app is expected to further modernize and improve reporting mechanisms by providing a user-friendly option.

Out of the total 322 reports submitted, 189 were submitted by known sources, while 133 were from anonymous sources. Among the known sources, 140 reports were lodged by males and 21 by females, including 24 referrals from various agencies.

For the third consecutive year, reports from known sources have outnumbered those from anonymous sources. This trend highlights a significant shift in public behavior and perception towards reporting corruption. It reflects an increasing level of transparency and trust in the Anti-Corruption Commission’s mechanisms, as individuals feel more confident in coming forward with their identities. This willingness to openly report corruption suggests that the ACC has made substantial progress in ensuring the safety, confidentiality, and credibility of its processes. Furthermore, it underscores the public’s belief that their reports will be handled responsibly and lead to meaningful outcomes. This positive development not only strengthens the accountability framework but also serves as a testament to the growing effectiveness of the ACC’s outreach and engagement efforts in promoting ethical governance.

Referrals from agencies during the fiscal year amounted to 24 cases, indicating active institutional collaboration in addressing corruption. Among these, the Royal Audit Authority (RAA) and the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) emerged as the most vigilant agencies, each contributing four reports. Their involvement underscores the critical role of these institutions in identifying and addressing irregularities, particularly in areas where they have oversight responsibilities. The Bhutan Football Federation followed with three reports, reflecting increasing awareness and accountability even within specialized organizations.

Additionally, four corruption reports originated as offshoots from ongoing investigations. These cases highlight the dynamic nature of anti-corruption efforts, where initial inquiries often uncover further malpractices, leading to extended probes. This underscores the importance of thorough and systematic investigations in unraveling deeper corruption networks.

The combined contributions of agency referrals and investigative offshoots illustrate a multifaceted approach to combating corruption, with institutions playing a proactive role and investigations yielding valuable leads. This collaborative framework not only enhances the effectiveness of anti-corruption initiatives but also fosters a culture of shared responsibility across sectors.

Out of the 322 corruption reports received during the fiscal year, only 33 were deemed to have sufficient merit to proceed to the investigation stage. This selection reflects a rigorous vetting process to ensure that resources are focused on cases with substantial evidence or clear indications of corrupt practices. It is particularly noteworthy that all 33 reports qualifying for investigation came from known sources. This trend underscores the credibility and reliability of reports from identifiable individuals, demonstrating that the willingness to disclose one’s identity often correlates with the provision of more detailed and actionable information.

On the other hand, 159 reports were closed without further action due to a lack of evidence indicating corrupt elements. These closures highlight the need for more precise and substantiated reporting, as well as potential gaps in public understanding of what constitutes corruption under existing legal frameworks.

Furthermore, a total of 163 reports required further actions beyond outright dismissal or investigation. These cases were assessed based on various factors, including the nature of the offense, the agency involved, the location of the alleged corruption, and the professional role of the individuals implicated. This broad category encompassed a range of responses, such as administrative reviews, sensitization efforts, or information enrichment to enhance existing datasets for potential future investigations.

The distribution of cases across these categories reflects the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) strategic approach to managing its caseload effectively, ensuring that resources are allocated proportionately while maintaining a focus on transparency and accountability in governance.

The Public Revenue sector received the highest number of reports (37), followed by the Resources sector (23) and Natural Resources (18). Within Public Revenue, Abuse of Functions (18) and Embezzlement (15) were the most common offenses.

The Gewog Administration had the highest number of reports (29), followed by Ministries and the Private Sector (26 each), and Autonomous Agencies and Dzongkhag Administrations (18 each). However, only 1 report against the Gewog Administration qualified for investigation, compared to 3 from Ministries and the Private Sector, 5 from Autonomous Agencies, and 6 from Dzongkhag Administrations.

Abuse of Function was the most frequently reported offense (90 reports), followed by Embezzlement (24) and Bribery (7). Reports categorized as “Others” included issues such as misuse of privileged information, disproportionate assets, and false claims.

Thimphu Dzongkhag reported the highest number of cases (48), followed by Chhukha (21) and Paro (15). In Thimphu, Abuse of Function (21 cases) and Embezzlement (8 cases) were the most common offenses.

Civil servants accounted for the highest number of reports (37), followed by public servants (30) and LG officials (26). Among civil servants, most reports were lodged against employees in Ministries (19 cases), followed by Dzongkhag Administrations (13 cases) and Autonomous Agencies (5 cases)

During the year, 29 reports qualified for Investigation Eligibility (IE), with an additional 7 assigned to agencies for administrative actions. Of these: 1 report was upgraded for investigation, 9 were forwarded to agencies for further action, 2 were shared for sensitization, 20 were closed with no further action and 4 remain pending.

A total of 101 reports were shared with agencies, with 42 referred for administrative inquiries and 59 for sensitization. Among the 33 Action Taken Reports (ATRs) received, 17 were deemed valid, 3 were partially true, and 13 were found to be baseless.

The number of pending ATRs witnessed a remarkable decline, dropping from 81 in the previous year to just 22. This significant improvement can be credited to the proactive measures and enhanced administrative inquiry processes implemented by the Administrative Complaints Resolution Division (ACRD). The ACRD streamlined its investigation and resolution mechanisms, ensuring greater efficiency and accountability in addressing complaints.

Additionally, this progress was bolstered by the ACC’s strategic initiatives, including the dissemination of standardized advisory notes. These notes provided clear guidance to agencies on resolving administrative issues effectively and in compliance with regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, the ACC intensified its sensitization programs, engaging with various agencies to raise awareness about proper grievance handling and preventive measures. This combination of targeted efforts not only expedited the resolution of pending cases but also fostered a culture of transparency and responsiveness across institutions.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu