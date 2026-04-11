283 Tickets on Drukair’s Dubai Sector Cancelled Due to Middle East Conflict

Total refund value for the cancelled tickets currently stands at approximately Nu 17.52 million

Just as several airlines around the world, Bhutan’s national airline, Drukair, has been hit by the Middle East conflict, which saw the complete suspension of its Dubai route. The abrupt halt in flights triggered the cancellation of 283 tickets on its Dubai sector. The total refund value for the cancelled tickets currently stands at approximately Nu 17.52 million, marking a notable impact on the airline’s revenue.

This unfortunate turn of events began in early April 2026, when conflict between the United States and Iran escalated sharply. As warnings of heightened airspace risk spread across global aviation networks, airlines operating in and around the region scrambled to reassess their routes. Drukair, like many others, faced little choice but to halt its flights to Dubai.

According to Drukair officials, a large majority of the cancelled bookings belonged to foreign travelers, though the full breakdown of affected nationalities is still being compiled. The Department of Tourism and the Department of Immigration are expected to release more detailed data in the coming days. In the meantime, Drukair has been operating under intense pressure as its staff navigates rescheduling requests, refund processing, and inquiries.

To mitigate the fallout, the airline adopted a rapid response strategy. Drukair began offering full refunds to travelers whose journeys were directly impacted by the unfolding crisis. At the same time, the airline provided options for rerouting and rescheduling without additional charges. Each case, officials emphasized, is being evaluated individually to verify that the change is directly linked to the conflict situation in West Asia.

Officials say this approach is designed not only to ensure fairness but also to safeguard operational integrity at a time when even minor shifts in flight loads or schedules can have outsized impacts. The airline has also deployed expanded customer service teams working extended hours to coordinate with passengers, travel agents, and its regional partners. Public communication channels have been kept continuously active, providing updates on travel policies, alternative options, and ongoing safety assessments.

Drukair formally suspended its Dubai flights shortly after the regional situation deteriorated. Initially it announced temporary suspension starting 30 March 2026 until at least 18 April 2026. It was followed with another announcement which stated that Dubai flights remained cancelled through at least 30 May 2026.

Despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, 2026, as of now, the airline has not issued a firm resumption date. But it has pledged timely and updates.

The timing of the suspension is particularly unfortunate for Bhutan. The Dubai route—launched on October 28, 2024—was one of Drukair’s most promising new international connections. Operating twice weekly, it was envisioned as a vital bridge connecting Bhutan not just to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, but beyond. It is vital to service the growing expatriate Bhutanese community in the Gulf and expanding Bhutan’s reach to the world. The route had seen consistent growth in passenger demand and was contributing to Bhutan’s broader tourism revival efforts.

Nationally, the conflict’s impact has rippled beyond aviation. Speaking to the media on April 3, 2026, the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, revealed that Bhutan recorded the cancellation of 79 pre-booked tours from various countries, with more than 40 additional bookings postponed. Many international travelers cited rising airfare costs and overall instability in the Middle East as key concerns.

As of March 2026, approximately 7,861 Bhutanese nationals resided across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the majority in Kuwait. Of them, more than 7,300 registered with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait as regional security concerns escalated.

Drukair’s flight service to Dubai, one of its most significant international expansions, officially began on 28 October 2024 with the launch of its twice-weekly Paro–Dubai operations. The inaugural flight marked an important milestone for Bhutan’s aviation sector. The introduction of the Dubai route was driven by a combination of strategic, social, and economic factors. One of the most important motivations was the large Bhutanese expatriate population spread across the GCC countries. Before the route opened, Bhutanese workers and families traveling home were often required to transit through Delhi or Kathmandu, resulting in longer journeys, higher ticket costs, and increased travel uncertainty.

Tourism was another major driver behind the expansion. Dubai is a global aviation hub, connecting Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. By linking Paro to Dubai, Bhutan gained access to a vast international market of travelers. The route was expected to attract high-end tourists from the Middle East while also providing smoother connections for European and American visitors transiting through Dubai’s world-class airport.

In the months following its launch, the route gained steady traction, supported by rising demand from both expatriate Bhutanese and international travelers.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu