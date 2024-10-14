21 GC roads to be resurfaced this FY

This would mean that around 445kms of Gewog Centre roads across the nation will see the light of the day during the current fiscal year

26 year old Kharkay from Tsirangtoed Gewog under Tsirang dzongkhag dances in jubilation the moment he learns that the road leading to the Gewog Centre will be resurfaced in this fiscal year. Other villagers join in the mirth to express their elation.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport plans to resurface 21 Gewog Centre (GC) roads, which comes to around 445kms in 20 dzongkhags during the current fiscal year. Although drafting of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other studies took a lengthier time, works will commence from December this year according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT).

“The news about resurfacing our GC road is the best gift one could ever expect on Dassain. Although it has been long overdue, we are happy that it is finally going to happen very soon,” he says, taking a breather from his busy schedule preparing for the auspicious hindu festival on Saturday. Like Kharkay, many others in different parts of the country shared the same sentiments upon hearing about the government’s plans.

Other than the 12km Tsirangtoed GC road in Tsirang, the 20 other GC roads which are to be resurfaced during this current fiscal year are the 10km Lingmukha GC road in Punakha, 7km Laya GC road in Gasa, 18km Dangchu GC road in Wangdue Phodrang, 14km Chongshing GC road in Pema Gatshel, 13km Martshala GC road in Samdrup Jongkhar, 67km Shingkhar GC road in Zhemgang, 17km Nubi GC road in Trongsa, 17km Tang GC road in Bumthang, 17km Norgaygang GC road in Samtse, 44km Dungna GC road in Chhukha, 15km Rangjung-Phongmey GC road in Trashigang, 8km Bumdeling GC road in Trashi Yangtse, 5km Khoma GC road in Lhuentse, 65km Silambi GC road in Monggar, 2km Dotey GC road in Paro, 13km Sangbaykha GC road in Haa, 29km Naro GC road in Thimphu, 10km Sengye GC road and 48km Chudzom GC road in Sarpang, and 14km Dorona GC road in Dagana.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bdr Gurung said the government has allocated Nu 867M for the work but it may not be sufficient and may cost Nu 1.2B instead. He said that the government is looking for sources to procure the remaining funds from. All the works will be carried on concurrently within this fiscal year.

The GC road network across the twenty dzongkhags stretches to over 2000kms approximately.

Dzongkhag-wise, Bumthang has around 18kms of GC road, Chhukha has over 170kms, Dagana has close to 130kms, Gasa has over 8kms, Haa has 53kms, Lhuentse has around 90kms, Monggar has 290kms, Paro has over 20kms, Pemagatshel has over 142kms, Punakha and Samdrupjongkhar has 44kms and 119kms respectively, Samtse has over 165kms, Sarpang has around 98kms, Thimphu has close to 35kms, Trashigang has over 210kms, Trashiyangtse has 70kms, Trongsa has 36kms, Tsirang has over 57kms, Wangduephodrang has 84kms, and Zhemgang has 134kms.

The national road network has expanded rapidly since the construction of the Phuentsholing- Thimphu Highway, the country’s first road. At present, there are over 12,000 km of motorable roads of 15 various categories constructed and maintained by various agencies.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu